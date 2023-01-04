DANBURY
Danbury trailed by 10 points or more throughout most of Tuesday’s District 24-3A game with Brazos, but the Panthers fought back after a slow start in their first game of the new year.
The Panthers erased a 13-point deficit with 7:45 remaining in the final quarter down to three with 3:08 left to go following a 3-pointer by Rayden Roberts as part of a 16-6 outburst. The team stayed within two possessions with 30.7 seconds left, but Brazos held on to escape Danbury High School with a 70-60 victory.
It was a valiant effort for a team coming in on a six-game skid, including five losses coming by 20 points or more and in danger of dropping 0-2 in district play. However, the team set the past aside, going on furious runs and showing a glimpse of the talent the team has to get back into the postseason.
“One of the things we always stress to the kids is to fight no matter if you are down 10 or up 10, down 20 or up 20, just always fight,” Panthers coach Nathan Strickland said. “We had a couple of games this season when we didn’t have a whole lot of fight, but we did tonight, and I told them after the game that I was proud of their effort and their fight.”
Jarvse Dickerson gave the Cougars a 55-42 lead after making both ends of a one-and-one as Brazos, winner of five of six coming in, looked to put the home team away.
Danbury put pressure on the Cougars and took advantage of five turnovers over the visitor’s next six possessions.
“We were mixing our zone and our man a little bit,” Strickland said. “I felt like our zone was getting more turnovers than our man pressure was, so we stayed in that. I think they wanted us out of that to have a chance to milk some clock, so we started trapping them higher when they would begin to stall.
“We also tried to get in the passing lanes and steal the ball that way.”
Hunter Vavrecka banked in a two, and Mason Ahart connected on one of four 3-pointers to draw Danbury within 10. The senior finished with a team-high 14 points.
“He is one of those key players for us for sure,” Strickland said. “When he hits those 3-pointers, it makes us a much, much better team, and I thought he shot the ball well tonight. He had been struggling the last few games coming into this one, but I told him to keep shooting and be confident.
“We have been working on a few things, working on his form a little and tweaking some things like his backspin, and hopefully, those adjustments help. If he can shoot like that, we can make a good run in district.”
Vavrecka returned on the next possession with a transition bucket to narrow the once-13-point deficit to eight with 5:51 remaining. Three possessions later, Kamrin McKinney drove to the lane for a bucket, and the senior did it again one possession later to close within six, 59-53, with 4:36 to go.
Vacvrecka’s drive in the lane and Roberts’ 3-pointer in the next possession concluded the Panthers’ 16-6 run to set the game at 61-58 with 3:08 remaining.
Javien Dickerson stopped the bleeding for the Cougars by banking a 3-pointer with 2:13 left, but McKinney answered with a bucket for a 64-60 score. Brazos’ poor free-throw shooting kept the door open for the Panthers when the Cougars made two shots on eight attempts for a 66-60 game with 30.7 left.
However, Danbury missed its final two shots from the floor and turned the ball over twice, resulting in two foul shots for Dickerson that he converted to give him 20 on the night. Danbury committed 24 turnovers, translating to 21 points for the Cougars.
“We want it to be the other way — we want to have the 25 turnovers and the 21 points off turnovers,” Strickland said, “but I think we were a little sloppy in our press break early, and they got up on us. We started settling in and handling the ball better as the game went on.
“We want to be the ones forcing turnovers, but tonight, we turned it over too much.”
However, Strickland saw plenty of bright spots.
Three players finished in double figures — 14 from Ahart, 12 from Roberts and 11 from McKinney — and the coach had solid contributions from Jace Flora, whose infectious energy resulted in multiple Brazos’ turnovers, creating fast-break points for Danbury and nearly turning the tide of the game in the end. Flora finished with seven points, and the Panthers scored 17 points off 25 Cougar turnovers.
“I started him tonight because I always feel like his motor is always high, and he gives a lot on defense. He is an effort kid and works hard,” Strickland said. “He kind of plays out of control, but we will live with that because he creates chaos for us in the front of our press.
“I have always been impressed with him and his ability to go all-out.”
At this time last season, the Panthers defeated Brazos for their fourth win of the season and 2-0 mark in district play but were 4-13 overall and had suffered eight losses in nine games before that Jan. 4, 2022, win.
Danbury (0-2, 3-16) enters a similar situation this season, and Strickland is hopeful his Panthers have what it takes to get on another roll and clinch a spot for the postseason with 12 district games left. It will start Friday at Hempstead.
“I felt like we are getting better,” Strickland said. “We played Brazos earlier in the tournament and lost by 14; now they beat us by 10, so we are getting better, and sometimes that is a tough sell to the kids. We are trying to reiterate that the game is going to slow down for you because of the speed that they are playing against in these non-district games.
“I felt it helped us last year, and that’s why I did it again. It would have been nice to get the win, but we have a more important game Friday against Hempstead.”
