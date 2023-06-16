Austin Crainer
Brazoswood’s Austin Crainer settles under a fly ball for the final out of an inning during a District 24-6A baseball game April 29 against Clear Lake at Wilson Field in Clute.

Brazoswood made an impressive run to do something it hasn’t done in five seasons.

The Bucs (6-6, 12-19-1) won three straight District 24-6A games and four of the final five to edge Clear Lake in the standings and clinch the final spot for the UIL playoffs.

