BAY CITY
Brazosport came away winless in both its games against Columbus in tournament play in January, but Thursday night’s third meeting was the charm for the Lady Ships.
Fabiola Cruz scored the game’s only goal against the wind in the second half of a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict game, and the Lady Ships’ defense held down the fort to leave Bay City Memorial Stadium with a 1-0 win.
“We went back to what we needed to do,” Brazosport coach Robert Nicoll said. “We were passing the ball on the ground, we got a good look, got the shot we needed and it went in.
“It was weird; as soon as we went into the wind, the ball was on the ground, and we were passing it around like we needed to and trying to control the flow of it.”
The Lady Exporters (12-6-3) will play the winner between Lorena and Smithville in an area round game Monday or Tuesday.
Brazosport’s style served the Lady Ships well in combating the wind in the second half. The Lady Ships occasionally got away from their offensive identity throughout the first half by using the wind to shoot the ball over the top, but the wind would either grab it and stretch the ball away from a Brazosport player or lead it to the waiting arms of Columbus goalkeeper Lexi Ybarra.
“When we try to do too much long ball or what have you, you are taking the wind and putting the ball in the wind’s hands, and a lot of times it goes to the goalie or it goes out of bounds,” Nicoll said. “If we had worked on it a little earlier, maybe we would have gotten one.
“We had some good looks, we had some opportunities, but hats off to their goalie. She made some great saves, and their defense came up big.”
Nicoll told his girls at halftime not to dribble with the ball. Instead, possess it, pass it to the penalty box and shoot from there.
That style led to the game’s lone goal against the wind.
At the 38:49 mark of the second half, Cruz received the ball on a pass from Aubrey Martinez and the senior’s kick sliced through the net and landed on the left side for the goal.
“I really, really tried for that goal because I didn’t want to lose. It’s my senior year, and I saw a shot, and I took it,” Cruz said. “He (Nicoll) told us to shoot the ball in the box. The goal was to make an easy pass, but I had too much adrenaline, and I just took it.
“We did this as a team. We pushed hard.”
The rest was up to the defense with the wind at the Lady Cardinals’ backs.
Columbus recorded four shots on goal and several threats following Cruz’s score, but Brazosport goalkeeper Lizet Jimenez and the Lady Ships’ defense did not falter.
Columbus recorded a shot on goal four minutes after Cruz’s goal and another six minutes later, but Jimenez stopped both.
The Lady Cardinals used some of that speed to threaten on offense, but Jimenez, banged up shoulder and all, would cut off the Columbus forwards before they could try an attempted shot.
“They are a fast-break team. They like to get it up to their No. 10 and try to do some magic up top. I thought Brooklynn (Rhoades) played a good game, and Ari (Rendon) had a good game,” Nicoll said. “She sat out the last one but came back strong today. Karlie (Gomez) had a good game, and I’ll be honest with you, Samatha (Kaale), on the other side, had some nice plays. She ran with that girl all the way down and didn’t let her get around her or get a crosser.”
However, Jimenez’s best save of the night was with 3:16 remaining in regulation when Columbus’ Karina Rubio was in the middle of the penalty box and lobbed the ball high enough to go over Jimenez and into the goal. Jimenez, however, stepped back and to her left, timed her jump and swatted the ball away.
“I wasn’t expecting her to kick it that high up, especially since she was at a weird angle, so I was expecting something to the side, at least,” Jimenez said. “I was outside of the goal, and once she kicked it, it started curving, so I had to go back and to the side at the same time. I had to do it quickly, or it would have gone in.
“I didn’t have enough time to grab it, so I just hit it out.”
Columbus mounted a final attack on a corner kick. Jimenez read the kick well, but a teammate’s header glanced the ball past Jimenez as it skipped to the backside, but no Lady Cardinals could pick up the ball. The Brazosport defense eventually cleared and held on for the win.
“I thought for sure it was going in because I knew everybody was behind us,” Jimenez said. My heart dropped to my butt because I knew that was going, but it didn’t, so I was happy.”
Columbus finished with five shots on goal, and Jimenez stopped each one.
“She has cat-like reactions, she really does,” Nicoll said. “She reacted several times perfectly, and they were rough on the goalie. They were coming after her, but she held her ground.”
Brazosport defenders Kaale, Rhoades and Gomez also stood tall, stifling many Lady Cardinals’ attacks.
“The girls have helped me tremendously because, without them, it would be one-on-one, 5 feet in front of me and kicking the ball straight into this big ol’ goal,” Jimenez said. “I’m just glad they’re there. They can watch the ball, kick it out and without them, it would be very difficult.”
Nonetheless, Jimenez’s performance was another ringing endorsement for her being District 26-4A’s best keeper.
“I would say yes,” she said when asked if she believed she was the best keeper.
COLUMBIA 2, PALACIOS 0
The District 26-4A champions prevailed in their Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict game with a 2-0 win over Palacios on Thursday in Palacios.
Maddie Haas and Melina Fox each scored a goal for Columbia, and Adde Herrera recorded an assist.
Columbia (20-3) will play the winner between La Grange and Robinson on Monday or Tuesday.
