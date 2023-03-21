DAMON — Greg Gray talks about the Damon Little League Association fundraiser in matter-of-fact tones, but underneath the quiet demeanor, there’s a note of pride in his voice. For the 17th year, the community supported his idea to ensure every child in Damon who wants to play baseball gets the opportunity.
This unincorporated area revolves around its children. Whether it’s supporting the school or throwing a Christmas parade with two Santas, Damon gets behind events for its kids. When Damon came together March 4, the community raised more than $21,000 for its Little League association.
“We revived the Little League back in 2007,” Gray said. “We didn’t want to charge the kids anything. So, we decided we’re going to do something where we can raise it all, and they don’t have to pay anything.”
Gray and a few friends decided to have a cook-off and auction. That first year they raised $28,000.
“People came from everywhere because they heard about the kids playing for free,” Gray said. “To my knowledge, we’re still the only Little League where the kids play for free.”
Gray is a minor league coordinator for the association this year after stepping down as president. Phillip Ward is president this year.
“Everyone gets excited, and they all come out to help,” Ward said. “With the help of the community, the sponsors, buyers, donors, everyone that helps, it’s all absolutely no-cost baseball from cleats, gloves, uniforms — we cover it all.”
This year’s event was at the West of the Brazos Bar and Grill, and 24 teams competed in the cook-off. Besides the auction, Ward said some small equipment and a tractor were donated to help the association maintain the fields. Earlier this month, Ward said the board used some of its reserve funds to pay to pour concrete at the batting cages.
“We got a net donated and got some used turf and rolled it out. It was a huge improvement where we can use that all the time. Our goal is to get a bull en area next,” Ward said. “Every year, it’s getting better and better. We just want to keep improving. Just from the numbers last year, we’ve gone up a whole other team level. Sponsorships are double this year. Things are looking good.”
The Damon association has two T-Ball teams, one coach-pitch, a minors and a majors team. In addition to the new batting cage, a new name and team colors were unveiled. Damon players will be outfitted in purple, gold and white and be known as the Damon Drillers. The ballpark is now Damon Mound Park.
“The name incorporates the old history of the Damon boom town back in the oil days,” Ward said.
“I want to give a special thanks to the West of the Brazos, Jesse and Rebecca (Boaz), for housing the event. We appreciate them letting us have it there for the exposure.”
Damon teams play with Brazoria beginning Saturday. A ceremonial opening day is scheduled for April 15 at Damon Mound Park.
