DANBURY — It was sun’s out, bats out for the Danbury Panthers in the first game of the second round of District 24-3A play Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers scored the most runs in almost a month, and starting pitcher Ashton Casas worked around an opening-inning run in a 16-1 District 24-3A run-rule victory over Hempstead at the Danbury Baseball Complex.
Saturday’s rescheduled game was the most lopsided win for Danbury since beating Hitchcock, 18-3, on March 17.
The Panthers produced nine base hits, drew seven walks and used a 10-run third inning to distance themselves from the Bobcats. Senior Max Kroschel’s fourth-inning grand slam was the cherry on top.
“It took us one time through the lineup before we got to that … and that’s kind of where we have been,” Danbury coach Rusty Sample said. “We either start hot in the first inning and we find a way to score a run or two, or it takes a time through the lineup before we start hitting the ball. It was good. We are right on pace with how we have been playing.”
Gavin Lambert’s RBI single drove home Kroschel in the first inning, and Trent Peltier’s sacrifice fly in the second frame plated JT Cappadona to give Danbury a 2-1 lead.
The Bobcats issued three free passes in the third inning to feed the Panthers’ 10-run rally.
Mason Mitchell led the inning with an infield hit, and Kroschel walked. After a strikeout, Cappadona brought both runners home with a single to extend Danbury’s lead to 4-1. The Panthers' first baseman stole second and later scored on Casas’ RBI single for a 5-1 lead. Maverick Parrack reached on an error, and Peyton Hodge was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Each runner went station to station when Peltier and Aidan Fiala each drew an RBI walk to push the lead to 7-1.
The Panthers batted around with Mitchell at the plate again, and the shortstop’s sacrifice fly scored Hodge. In the next at-bat, Kroschel’s RBI single brought Peltier and Fiala home for a 9-1 lead. Mitchell and Kroschel scored on Lambert’s two-run double, and Lambert trotted home on Cappadona’s RBI single for a 12-1 lead.
After a 1-2-3 inning for the Bobcats, the Panthers had two runners walk and another hit by a pitch when Kroschel took Hempstead relief pitcher Jacob Butler’s offering over the outfield fence in left field for a grand slam.
Kroschel, batting in the 3 spot, finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs, a walk and four runs scored. Lambert batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and the No. 5 hitter, Cappadona, turned in a 2-for-3 afternoon with a run and three RBIs.
“They have been hitting the ball. My 3-4-5 guys have really come along and started doing a lot of damage, which is what we need to win those one-run games,” Sample said. “If those guys aren’t producing, we are normally on the bad side of those close ball games.”
While the Panthers' bats did their thing, Casas did his.
After Hempstead scored its only run on an error in the first inning, Casas did not allow much else. He surrendered one hit, a leadoff double in the third inning, one walk and struck out six, including the fourth inning when he struck out the side.
Casas’ final stat line read four innings, one unearned run, one hit, eight strikeouts and one walk. Fiala pitched a 1-2-3 inning in relief in the fifth.
“His last couple outings haven’t been Ashton Casas-like, and we expect more of him, so this was a good opportunity for him to bounce back,” Sample said. “He started on Tuesday, and everybody threw Tuesday against West Columbia to get everybody on the mound, and he had a good outing against those guys as well.
“So it was good for him to put a longer outing together and good for us as a team.”
The Panthers (5-2, 9-4) sit second in the District 24-3A standings, and four of Danbury's final six games are against teams in the playoff hunt, including district-leading Boling on Friday.
“We control our destiny, and to catch Boling, we need some help,” Sample said, “but if that happens, great, and if not, we’re going to try to win them all, and we get second place wrapped up.
“... Our remaining games, we have the four strongest teams in our district to go against, which, I wouldn’t have it any other way going into, hopefully, the playoffs. I want to play the best teams at the end of the year.”
