Central Heights pitching took over Game 1 of Thursday’s Class 3A-Region 3 Area round series with Danbury.
The Panthers were limited to three hits and two walks and could not get the clutch hit, falling 2-0 in Game 1 at Humble High School.
The Panthers (21-10) will try to stave off elimination in Game 2 today at 5:30 p.m. Game 3, if needed, will follow 30 minutes later.
Danbury’s starting pitcher Ashton Casas also pitched well.
The senior went six innings, allowed two runs on six hits, struck out two and walked four.
Central Heights (27-4-1) starter Bryce Payne threw a complete game, allowed three hits and struck out eight. He retired the final 13 Danbury batters.
Gavin Lambert, Casas and Peyton Hodge each recorded a hit.
The Panthers’ best chance to score was in the second inning when Casas singled with one out and Hodge singled following a fielder’s choice. Trent Peltier reached on a dropped third strike to load the bases, but a groundout to Payne ended the threat.
Mason Mitchell drew a leadoff walk in the top of the third inning but was erased in the next at-bat with a double play. Lambert singled with two outs, but a strikeout ended the frame.
The Blue Devils scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, and a solo shot in the sixth made it a 2-0 game.
