Danbury’s Mackinzee Nicholson (21) tries to retain possession while Van Vleck’s Trinity Fields (1) pokes the ball away during the first half of Monday’s District 24-3A girls basketball game at Danbury High School.
DANBURY — The Lady Panthers were missing two starters in Monday’s District 24-3A girls basketball match with Van Vleck, and the Lady Leopards took advantage.
Danbury shot under 20 percent from the floor and did not register a point in the third quarter in a 58-29 loss at Danbury High School.
Monday’s loss was tied for the sixth-lowest scoring output this season for the Lady Panthers (0-2, 1-15) with Sadie Meeks and Brynlee Auer out. Savana Henken led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, followed by four from Mackinzee Nicholson.
Van Vleck (1-1, 7-10) raced out to a 5-0 lead through the first 3:52, but Charlee Allison’s two free throws closed the gap to 5-2 with 2:35 remaining in the opening quarter. It was the closest the Lady Panthers would get.
Olivia Britton connected on back-to-back buckets to push the Van Vleck lead to 9-2 with 49 seconds left. An offensive rebounded by Kady Hansen led to a basket for the sophomore to end the quarter with a 9-4 score.
After Shaidyn Calloway’s free throw made it 9-5, 11 seconds into the second quarter, Van Vleck went on a 7-0 run to push the advantage to 16-5 with 5:52 remaining in the first half. Allison broke the run with a bucket, and Henken’s pass to Nicholson cut the deficit to 19-8, but Van Vleck went on another run — this time a 10-2 advantage — to lead 29-10.
Three free throws by Kay’lee Williams gave Van Vleck a 32-11 lead. However, Danbury ended the half with momentum, scoring points in three of its last four possessions. Emma Fitzgerald deposited two free throws, and transition buckets by Henken and Cheska Ang made it a 32-17 score at the half.
The Lady Panthers shot 0-of-20 in the third quarter, outscored 18-0 as the deficit ballooned to 50-17 after four quarters.
The team shot 11-of-70 (15.7 percent) from the floor.
The Lady Leopards opened the second half with a 3-pointer by Trinity Fields and scored in three straight possessions to push the lead to 44-17 with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter.
Henken scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer.
Van Vleck’s Jaila Wilson led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Fields with 16 points.
After finishing 2022 in tournament play, the Lady Panthers will open the new year with a home game against district foe Brazos on Jan. 3.
