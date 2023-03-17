Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Three Lady Panthers ended their high school careers by moving up in the standings but short of placing at Thursday’s Class 3A-Division 2 Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships in Frisco.
Seniors Lizbeth Gomez-Hernandez finished 12th in the 105-pound weight class with 505 total pounds, Caylin Harrell lifted 735 to finish 13th and Jenna Penn reached sixth place in the 198 class with 855 pounds lifted.
Gomez-Hernandez started the day seeded 22nd at 495 pounds. She added 20 pounds in her squat to finish with 205 pounds and dropped to 95 in bench press.
Penn hoped to reach her goals at the state meet, which she would project to sixth place.
She went up two spots by adding 40 pounds to her total, including a 30-pound increase to 225 in the bench press. She added five pounds to her squat and deadlift.
The rest of the competition in the 198 class was challenging, including Dublin’s Mariana Ortiz placing fifth at 975 pounds and Elkhart’s Samantha Agan placing fourth at 980. Wichita Falls City View’s Jayla Dandridge won the class by lifting 1,080 pounds.
Harrell pushed through a knee injury in her, moving from 22nd to 13th in the 148-pound weight class. She finished with 735 pounds, 20 more than her seeded total. Her gain came from squat, finishing 285 in the category.
