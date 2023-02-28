ANGLETON
On the rare occasion Angleton did not score in the first half of a game, the Wildcats suffered a 2-1 defeat to Texas City on Feb. 4.
The Wildcats ensured that wouldn’t be the case Tuesday.
Behind Josh Diaz’s two goals, the Wildcats raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first half, and the defense did the rest in a 4-1 victory over the Stingarees at Wildcat Stadium.
“It was really important to jump out to that early lead,” Wildcats coach Francisco Echartea said. “I liked the guys’ demeanor today. It was much more relaxed, and I think we were tense last time. The wind caught us by surprise, it was cold and I think some kids weren’t prepared.
“We weren’t mentally prepared for that game, but this game, the boys were way more mentally prepared.”
Diaz struck in the sixth minute when Alejandro Carrasco sailed a 40-yard pass in front of him with a couple of defenders trailing. Diaz caught up with the bouncing ball and lobbed it over Texas City goalkeeper Isaac Serrano for the goal.
Diaz, who came into Tuesday’s game with two goals on the season, added his second of the contest in the 21st minute on a hard crosser on the ground from Cesar Baeza.
“He was on fire. He was at the right place at the right time,” Echartea said. “We were hoping he could get the hat trick, but you can only hope.”
The effective passing continued three minutes later when David Estrada beat two defenders down the left sideline. Before reaching the back of the end zone, Estrada booted the ball in front of the goal to Baeza, who knocked it past Serrano for a 3-0 Angleton lead.
Thirty-six seconds later, Ivan Rodriguez mortared a 50-yard free kick past everyone and over a distracted Serrano, who had to fight for position against two Wildcats crashing in, to push the Angleton lead to 4-0.
The Wildcats have won four of their last five games when they score in the first half.
Texas City (2-5-3, 4-8-11) added a goal with less than a minute left in the first half. Still, Angleton’s defense, a unit that has allowed four district goals entering Tuesday, limited the Stingarees in the final 40 minutes to two shots on goal.
“Props to my defense. Those boys work, work and work,” Echartea said. “They are very confident, and they are very good. Today we did give up one, and shout-out to Texas City, they put two on us last time, but I think we did well against a good team that didn’t give up.
“Our defense is a hell of a defense; I ain’t gonna lie. Not every defense is perfect, but our defense is pretty close.”
The win keeps Angleton atop the district standings, ahead of La Porte (6-2-1). The two teams will meet next Tuesday at Wildcat Stadium.
Either way, the Wildcats have responded well to a new district. At this same time last year, the Wildcats had to rally to be the No. 4 seed in the District 24-5A playoffs.
“We were a younger team last year, and now we are a year older,” Echartea said. “The kids are starting to bond, and it’s starting to show on the field.”
The Angleton junior varsity team also won, 5-1.
The Wildcats (6-1-2, 11-2-6), winners of five of their last six games, will travel Friday to Manvel.
