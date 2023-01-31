While the District 26-4A girls basketball playoff picture is beginning to wrap up with two weeks remaining, there is still plenty to play for, with four teams vying for three spots.
Iowa Colony, Sweeny and Columbia are three local schools fighting for the final three playoff seeds, along with Stafford.
The Lady Pioneers’ (6-4, 10-16) 47-24 win over La Marque on Friday put them in a good position with two games remaining.
Columbia (4-5, 13-13) has suffered three consecutive district losses and is on the outside looking in with three games remaining, and Sweeny (5-4, 10-18) controls its destiny with three games left.
Brazosport (2-7, 3-22) is facing an uphill battle. The Lady Exporters will need to win out and Sweeny to lose out, and Columbia to go 1-2.
After losing three in a row, the Lady Spartans have rebounded with wins in their last two games and are sitting second with two games to go.
Bay City (10-0, 26-1) has clinched the district, and La Marque (0-9, 1-20) is eliminated from postseason contention.
Below are the three local teams’ prospects of making the playoffs.
COLUMBIA
The Lady ’Necks were sitting comfortably at the end of the first round of district play following a 46-38 win Jan. 13 over Stafford. The straight losses ensued, including a sweep by Iowa Colony and splitting the season series against Sweeny.
“In the second round of district, every game is a fight,” Columbia coach Aaliyah Ward said after Wednesday’s loss to Sweeny.
Columbia plays today at La Marque and hosts Brazosport on Friday. The season could hinge on the regular-season finale Feb. 7 against Stafford. If Columbia wins out, including a season sweep against Stafford, the Lady ’Necks could be in the playoffs without needing help with a 7-5 district record. However, if Columbia, Stafford and Iowa Colony all finish 7-5, it could create a three-way tie that might have to be settled with a play-in game or a team’s district points against.
IOWA COLONY
While Stafford controls its destiny by winning the next two games, so does Iowa Colony.
Winners of three of the last four games in the second half of district action, the Lady Pioneers own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Columbia and could do the same with a win over Stafford.
“We have grown tremendously. What I mean tremendously is that teams look at us and probably think we are not a good half-court team or not a good free-throw shooting team. Those percentages have increased since we played Columbia here for the very first district game,” Iowa Colony coach Brandi Justice said. “I’m very proud of our girls. They are playing good basketball right now, and our focus is Brazosport.
The Lady Pioneers will clinch a postseason berth with a win over the next two games, including the team’s regular-season finale Friday against Stafford. A win today against the Lady Ships and a loss by Columbia would also suffice because the Lady ’Necks would not be able to force a three-way tie.
“I honestly believe I have a solid starting five,” Justice said. “We’re eight freshmen and a sophomore, and the good thing is, I am getting them all back next year. I am looking forward to how we wrap this season up before we head into the playoffs, and they are excited about the playoffs.
“A few months ago, they were playing eighth-grade basketball. Payton (Watson) was on the B team, so these girls have really grown, and I am proud of the growth I am seeing.”
SWEENY
The Lady Dogs are also picking up steam with wins in four of their last five games, including crucial victories against Stafford and Columbia.
Sweeny will have a tough test today against No. 3 state-ranked Bay City. The Lady Dogs finish the season against La Marque on Friday and next Tuesday at Brazosport. Winning those final two games and one loss by the Lady ’Necks would put Sweeny in the top four. However, Sweeny coach Naroda Knox admitted there is a possibility of playing Columbia for a third time to determine who gets in.
“I feel like there are players who have gotten better but as a team, what has gotten better for us is we are playing together more,” he said. “We are all a part of an ingredient, like when you make your cookies, you have your salt, your chocolate, flower — everybody is a different person.”
