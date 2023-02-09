Four local freshmen will compete in Day 1 of the UIL Class 4A Swim & Dive State meet today at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.
Brazosport’s Sophie Stowers and Columbia’s Abigail Miksch will each swim in two events. Stowers will swim in the 100-yard butterfly and backstroke — two races she has broken records in all season — and Miksch will be featured in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races.
Swim prelims begin at 10 a.m., and the finals are 11 a.m. Friday.
Iowa Colony has two divers in the state meet in Lorelei Marquez and Dyson Nevels. Diving prelims are at 2 p.m., with the finals at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
It has been a miraculous journey for the Iowa Colony divers under first-year head swim and dive coach Valerie Wingerson.
“From October to now, it is amazing how much my kids have learned,” Wingerson said. “A lot of them were learning more of the strokes, working on technique and endurance and I am incredibly proud of the team as a whole and how much they came together as a family.
“The administration always tells me they love that my kids are like family, how they cheer for each other and how positive our team is.”
Wingerson, a high school swimmer and water polo player at Texas Tech University, was ecstatic to get back into teaching and coaching.
“There were a couple of years where I didn’t coach, and it pulled me right back in,” she said.
She has certainly enjoyed coaching the Iowa Colony aquatics program this season.
The Lady Pioneers won the District 11-4A meet, and the Pioneers finished runners-up. The program qualified in 15 events for the Class 4A-Region 3 meet.
“I missed it. There is definitely something about having your kids that you get to coach in something that I love so much and seeing their love for it grow,” Wingerson said. “Practices are the highlight of my day.”
Nevels is seeded fourth in the state meet at 285.55 points, and Marquez is seeded third with 101.45 points. Stanton’s Ethan Coronado leads the boys divers with 413 points, and Georgetown Gateway’s Eve Sharder, a freshman, is the top-seeded girls diver at 348.
“They are both targeting podium,” Wingerson said. “They are very focused and want to have their best scores of the season, and they want to get on that podium and medal in their first year at state.”
Nevels and Marquez began diving in October, having to learn 11 dives and five types of dives in five weeks, practicing them three days a week, Wingerson said. The duo learned about a dive or two daily, she said.
“They never dove before, so when they showed up for tryouts, I told the kids that came out for tryouts that there was no experience necessary, that I would teach everything from the ground up,” Wingerson said. “At tryouts, they learned the front approach so they could get off the board, and both of them became comfortable quickly with the board, which was excellent.”
The Class 4A district, regional and state meets are new for the UIL this season. Still, during the regular season meets, Nevels and Marquez competed and held their own against 5A and 6A divers in large invitationals, Wingerson said.
“In every invitational that we went to, they broke their own records,” she said. “And I am hoping that trend continues at state.
“The dedication my divers had, their natural ability, comfort and honestly, their fearlessness is very rare. I have not seen that too much before.”
Wingerson wants her divers to have fun, which she admitted knowing how cliche that sounded, but she believes when her swimmers and divers have fun, they tend to do better.
“The biggest point is we have to have our best dives, and I am trying to get them focused on doing the best they can, but they are definitely driving how much they want to get out of this meet,” Wingerson said.
Miksch is seeded seventh in her heat and 14th overall in the 200 freestyle at 2:13.50, and she is fifth in her heat and 10th overall in the 100 freestyle at 59.4.
Stowers, the District 12-4A girls athlete of the year, is seeded second in the heat and third overall in the butterfly in 1:00.38 and is second in her heat and third overall in the backstroke in 1:01.26.
The top eight times in each event of the prelims will advance to the championship finals Friday.
