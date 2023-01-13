LAKE JACKSON
Late in Thursday’s TAPPS District 8-1A showdown with Baytown Christian, Brazosport Christian’s Carson Catoe dove for a loose ball. Although he didn’t regain possession, the effort he exhibited mattered.
Seeing a play like that might make someone think the boys basketball game between two undefeated district foes was a one-possession contest, but it was quite the opposite, but the Eagles never let their effort waver in a 62-34 defeat to the Bulldogs.
The loss was inconsequential, with the Eagles in a good position to make the playoffs with three district games left to go, but it will serve as a learning moment for a team with a lot of fight as it strives in its transition to being a consistently winning program.
“One of the things we’ve been focusing on this year is how to respond to these gut-check situations where we play a team who is going to put pressure on us, and quite honestly, we didn’t show up tonight the way I expected us to,” Brazosport Christian coach Cody Burris said. “We have been getting pumped up for them for a couple of weeks now and trying to gear ourselves up mentally because we are still trying to figure out how to win as a program.”
The Bulldogs (6-0, 10-2) shot a healthy 24-of-62 (38.7 percent) from the floor and forced 32 turnovers, scoring 26 points in the 28-point win. Offensive rebounding was also significant for the Bulldogs, who collected 14 points off the offensive glass.
Despite trailing by 20 points entering the fourth quarter, the Eagles (6-1, 11-4) continued to play like it was the first quarter, with Catoe diving after loose balls, Luke Coburn driving hard to the basket just to pull up and sink a contested mid-range jumper or Elijah Burris going in for a one-handed layup.
“I appreciate the effort,” Cody Burris said. “Our guys never stopped battling to the final whistle; it is just a matter of executing. The issue for us is never heart, it is never fight or effort, it’s execution. When we can’t make layups, and when we turn the ball over, we’re going to lose.
“They (Baytown Christian) wanted it more tonight. They out-hustled us, out-rebounded us and got their hands in there, but I am still proud of our team even though it was a tough defeat for us because we can learn from this. How do you react when you are punched in the gut?”
Baytown Christian raced out to a 10-2 lead, electrified by 3-pointers from Aidan Miller and Braydon Anderson and a bank 2 by Anderson 1:47 into the game. Two treys by Miller pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 18-5 with 1:26 to play in the opening quarter.
Attacking the basket and drawing the foul allowed the Eagles to cut into their deficit, including two foul shots by Elijah Burris and Ethan Nelson, to close a once 15-point deficit down to 11 and a little momentum with 6:15 left in the first half.
However, Baytown Christian’s offense was too tough to stop, especially when the Bulldogs fed off seven Eagles’ turnovers in the second quarter, concluding the final 6:15 with a 12-6 advantage. By intermission, the Eagles committed 17 turnovers for 12 Bulldog points in a 17-point game.
“One of our biggest problems is unforced turnovers,” Cody Burris said. “When a team puts pressure on us like they did tonight, for whatever reason, we allow that to speed us up internally. There is a clock going on in our mind that tells us we’ve got to get rid of the ball quickly, and that’s when we make silly, unforced turnovers.”
BCS had its best shooting effort in the third quarter, going 6-of-7 from the floor, led by Elijah Burris’ four points and an assist on a nice pass to Coburn for a layup. Burris finished with nine points, and Rhyse Moellenbrink finished with six points.
The silver lining to a loss like Thursday’s is the Eagles still have time to fix their mistakes before the postseason. BCS entered Thursday’s game winners of three straight and nine of 10.
“If you didn’t have challenges, then you wouldn’t know what the playoffs are going to be like,” Cody Burris said. “We held our heads high, thinking we are all that because we were undefeated in district up to this game, playing really good basketball, and this is a reality check.
“You can’t take any time for granted that you have on this court, and this is a picture of what it is going to be like in the playoffs. If we can’t execute, we won’t get very far in the playoffs. So there is a benefit to this.”
While Burris is still working on building a winning culture, he has helped turn the program around.
The 11 wins this season are the most in the program since winning 22 games in 2014, according to The Facts’ records.
“Two years ago, we didn’t win a game, and three years ago, we didn’t win a game,” Burris said. “Last year, we went 8-17, so this year we are trying to change the culture to a winning culture, and I think we have accomplished that.”
The Eagles will host Beren Academy on Jan. 24.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.