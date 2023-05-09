The definition of domination is the exercise of control or influence over someone or something or the state of being so controlled.
The Brazosport Christian Eagles did just that.
The Eagles defended their TAPPS 1A state track and field championship by running away from the competition Friday and Saturday at the state championship meet in Hewitt.
The Eagles finished with 142 points, 58 more than the runner-up Victory Baptist Academy.
BCS relied on the combination of talented multisport juniors Elijah Burris and Ethan Nelson, the leadership of Judah Newby and critical contributions from newcomer senior Rhyse Mollenbrink. Sprinkled in was an infusion of freshman energy that helped the Eagles capture their second straight state championship.
“There was no doubt that we worked hard, and to see it pay off in one of the sports is big,” Nelson said. “It’s motivating for the future.”
The program is positioned for a dynasty, with another wave of freshmen classes coming over the next two years.
“We had freshmen in our relays, like Kole (Calhoun). He came through, and we had a couple of other people in our relay, like Rhyse and Judah,” Burris said. “Just taking last year and how good it felt to win state and all the work we put in and how that paid off this year, we felt we had to do it again.
“Every day we had track practice, we would run a lot, and then we would do our specialties, so I felt like this year we needed to go get it again.”
The Eagles won four events in the two-day meet, highlighted by Burris winning the triple and long jumps and being on the winning 400-meter relay team.
The junior broke the school record in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 5 inches, which topped Nick Collins’ 2005 mark of 20-8. His triple jump measurement of 43 feet, 2 3/4 inches was 1/4 inch shy of tying his school-record mark of 43-3.
“It was my goal all year, but I have been stuck in the 20-foot range, and for some reason at state, my last three jumps, I broke it in each jump,” Burris said. “I jumped 20-11, then my next jump, I jumped 21-2, and my last jump was 21-5. It was my goal, and I finally got it in my last track meet.”
He also placed third in the 100-meter dash with a season-best time of 11.41 — not too far from the school record time of 11.29, set in 2017 by Kaedan Bryant.
Burris was on the 400 relay team of Nelson, Moellenbrink and Newby, which won with a time of 46.57 and helped the 800 relay squad finish runner-up in 1:36.01.
Burris finished with 26 points as an individual, and the relay teams he was on accounted for 36 points.
Other champions included Calhoun. The freshman won the 110-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 17.05. Another freshman, Tyson Sullivan, followed with a runner-up time of 18.12, and Carson Catoe placed third in 19.42 as the Eagles collected 24 points in the event.
The Eagles also racked up points in the 300 hurdles, led by Nelson placing third in 44.84. Sullivan followed with a fourth-place finish of 45.14, and Moellenbrink took fifth in 47.93 to give the Eagles 15 points.
Another school record fell in the throwing events.
Cooper Lowe finished fifth in the discus with a then-record-breaking throw of 108 feet, 5 inches before Noah Norrell topped him with a 108-foot, 7-inch throw to place fourth. Norrell’s mark broke Danny Martin’s throw of 108 feet set in 2002.
Other finishers included fourth place, Wyatt Jansky, Newby, Seth Henderson and Norrell, 1,600-meter relay, 3:49.16; fifth, Newby, long jump, 19-3/4; sixth, Jake Butler, 400-meter dash, 54.79; Lowe, shot put, 37-1 1/4; and eighth, Butler, high jump, 5-4.
The Eagles’ run to supremacy began last season courtesy of major cogs in then-seniors Ashton Alexander and Hunter Simmons.
The Eagles clinched the state title with 125 points, followed by Living Rock Academy with 91. Alexander accounted for 28 points, and Simmons led the team with 35.
The work ethic of guys like Alexander and Simmons inspired Nelson to put the work in every day.
“I think it’s awesome. When I was a sophomore and a freshman looking up to those guys and what they meant as leaders and how they acted,” Nelson said. “Now I’m in that position to lead others, lead prayer before our relays and encourage everyone.
“I used to be the one those guys needed to calm down; now I’m calming others down. It’s awesome to switch roles.”
Winning state a second straight year felt difficult at first, Nelson said, because of the weight they felt having to replace Alexander and Simmons’ production but seeing athletes, including Moellenbrink, Calhoun and Sullivan, fill in the gaps, the task of repeating felt easier as the season wore on, Nelson said.
“To see these guys work hard day in and day out and compete in the high sun and the grueling practices, it feels great,” Eagles coach Ricky Austin said. “To say that we could do it again, it’s possible, but as Elijah said, we just have to work a little harder next year.”
The Lady Eagles finished runner-up for the second straight season with 91 points in the state meet. Fredericksburg Heritage claimed the title with 150.
Faith Simmons was the lone Lady Eagle to win an event, claiming the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.49.
Emily Brown, who qualified in five events and four as an individual, accounted for 24 points, 40 as part of the relay team.
She finished runner-up in the long jump, breaking her school record of 16 feet, 1 inch set last season with a leap of 16 feet, 4 3/4 inches. She also took second in the 100-meter open by setting a new school time of 12.98, beating her previous record time of 13.01. Brown took fourth in the 200 open in 28.45 and sixth in the triple jump at 29-9 3/4.
Brown was a member of the 800-meter relay team of Simmons, Julia Duran and Hannah Kimbrough that finished runner-up in 2:00.87.
JuliAnna Crews finished with 14 points in the shot put and discus. She was a runner-up in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 3 1/2 inches and took third in the discus with a school-record throw of 99 feet. She topped her 2021 record of 84-6.
Other finishers included fifth place, Christy Essy, 100-meter hurdles, 19.33 and high jump, 4-6; sixth place, Essy, 300 hurdles, 59.20; and seventh, Essy, Kimbrough, Atley Luster and Duran, 1,600-meter relay, 5:18.49.
