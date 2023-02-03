FREEPORT
With their season on the line, the Exporters came through.
A loss to District 26-4A foe Columbia would give the Roughnecks a season sweep and end the Ships’ journey for a postseason berth on Brazosport’s home floor.
Instead, the Exporters made sure their ship stayed afloat.
Brazosport regained the lead in the fourth quarter as part of a 16-9 outscoring, and its defense held on for a 42-41 victory Friday night at the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gymnasium.
The Ships’ win turned the bottom of the district upside down with a week and a half left. Columbia now plays for its postseason life after entering Friday with control of its destiny, and the Ships’ win swings the door open for Brazosport and Bay City, but the two schools still have to take care of business.
“The first quarter, we came out pretty strong, and then we had a drop in energy in the second and third quarters, but those guys answered the challenge in that fourth quarter because they knew what was on the line,” Brazosport coach Travis Pittman said. “They knew that if we drop it tonight, we’re out.”
The Ships (3-6, 5-18) must win their last three games and need Columbia (4-6, 9-20) to lose at least one. Brazosport travels Tuesday to Sweeny (1-8, 6-19) and can eliminate Bay City (2-7, 6-18) with a road win Friday.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Pittman said. “It is one day at a time. We have to get ready for Sweeny with practice on Monday and then bring our energy to Sweeny.”
The Roughnecks entered the fourth quarter with a 32-26 lead but got into trouble in a hurry when they turned the ball over in the lane, resulting in a bucket for Savion Lewis 10 seconds into the final quarter.
Lewis rebounded a missed 3-pointer, and Toric Goins drew the foul on the other end, resulting in a free throw to close the deficit to 32-29. Lewis recorded another steal two possessions later, and Chris Flores turned it into a bucket to make it 32-31 with 6:30 left to go.
A missed 3-pointer by Columbia led to a transition basket for Lewis to give the Ships their first lead since the first half’s final seconds. A missed 3-pointer and eventual turnover for Columbia capped a furious 9-0 run when Goins connected on a jumper with 5:30 left.
Lewis finished with a game-high 19 points.
The Brazosport defense held from there, not letting Columbia get within three until Tate Thrasher’s jumper and a 3-pointer by Trevon Lewis in the final 10 seconds with a six-point deficit.
“We had a little lull there in the early fourth, mid-fourth. They went on a little run, and we could never bounce back,” Columbia coach Sean Cox said. “We missed a lot of shots early and a lot of in-and-out that we usually finish. It’s frustrating losing by one.
“It’s a tough one, and we are hurting just like anybody would. This was a game we felt like we should have won.”
Columbia did not score in the second quarter until the final 1:51 of the first half, beginning with a 3-pointer by Thrasher and a putback from Mudassir Abdullah for the Roughnecks’ first lead of the game, 18-17, with 8.3 seconds left.
Meanwhile, Brazosport went 0-of-7 from the floor and was outscored 7-0 after rushing out to a 17-11 lead at the 4:18 mark of the stanza.
Thrasher played a big part in keeping Brazosport’s offense off the court with four defensive boards in the Exporters’ final six possessions. He led the team with 14 points.
“That was huge. He is a big-body kid, he’s physical,” Cox said. “We talked for the whole season that we needed to rebound better; that was a point of emphasis. He’s done a good job on the back side, getting rebounds and stopping possessions.
“He and Derek Humbird did a good job of that.”
Riding that momentum late in the first half, the ’Necks opened the third quarter with a 12-5 run.
The stanza began with an Abdullah pass to Cameron Page for a bucket, a 2 from Thrasher and a 3-pointer by Hamza Johnson on a pass from Lewis.
Johnson connected on three foul shots, and Derek Humbird’s putback pushed the ’Necks’ lead to 30-22 with 3:36 left in the third quarter.
The Exporters slowly began their comeback in the final minute, beginning with foul shots by Lewis and a Lewis-to-Michael Edwards pass for a transition bucket for the senior with 22 seconds left to close the deficit to 30-26. Blake Osteen’s putback with 1.4 seconds remaining set the stage for the fourth quarter.
“We gave them seven points off turnovers, and we talked about it at halftime about being quick but don’t worry with the ball,” Pittman said. “Be patient and be smart because we don’t need to try to get everything back in one possession.
“Toward the end of the third quarter, I was pleased with our defensive effort. We had active hands, jumping in the driving lanes, cutting them off and we did a good job keeping them off the offensive boards for the most part.”
Flores played a big part in Brazosport’s fourth-quarter comeback with four points and four rebounds, three on the defensive end. His man-to-man defense was also vital in the waning minutes as his pressure kept the Roughnecks from getting into position to drive in the lane with the bonus in their favor.
“He had some big shots, and I’m proud of him tonight,” Pittman said. “We asked him to step up all season, and tonight at the half, I challenged him, and in that third and fourth quarter, he had some big drives, some big box outs and stepped in the passing lane to turn them away.”
That fourth-quarter defense forced Columbia to settle for perimeter shots instead, going 1-of-5 from downtown.
“We started to settle a little bit, which is not what we wanted to do, especially being in the bonus. We wanted to attack,” Cox said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to us. We have to control the pace and stop momentum.”
The Roughnecks end the regular season with a pair of home games against state-ranked Stafford on Tuesday and Iowa Colony on Friday. If the ’Necks win both and Brazosport loses two of the next three, the Roughnecks will qualify for the playoffs and eliminate the Ships.
“I told them that we have to keep fighting,” Cox said. “We had talked about when we started the year, we were picked last, and no one thought we would be in this position, so there is no point in giving up on each other or yourself right now.
“You sign up for basketball to play basketball, and we have two more opportunities guaranteed to do that.”
