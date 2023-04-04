FREEPORT
Brazosport’s impressive win Friday against District 26-4A-leading Bay City has boosted the team’s confidence with the second half of the district season around the corner.
The Exporters (2-3, 11-6) wrap up the first round of the district season today with a home game against La Marque. The Ships will travel next Tuesday to Stafford to begin the second round.
“There are little things that are stopping us, like things in our head,” Kaiden Shoemake said. “With our energy, we were kind of on a roller coaster, but if we can keep our energy up and know our potential, we can do well and come out on top in the second half of district.”
Brazosport entered its matchup with Bay City staring at a tie with Iowa Colony for sixth place, aside from the team’s head-to-head tiebreaker against the Pioneers. However, the Exporters handed the Blackcats their first district loss of the season and sit within a game of Stafford (3-2) and Sweeny (3-2) — two teams the Exporters lost to by one run each — in fifth place with seven games remaining.
“We are right there neck and neck. We need to keep working and pushing ourselves over the top because we know our potential is high,” Shoemake said. “When we’re here with these guys, we can reach our potential.”
The Exporters lost to the Spartans, 1-0, in the March 16 district opener, and two of Brazosport’s three district defeats have been by one run. Three losses have come by a combined seven runs.
In the 7-1 defeat to Columbia, the Exporters trailed 2-1, but the Roughnecks scored five in the seventh inning to pull away. The 2-1 defeat to Sweeny last Tuesday came in 11 innings.
“Our mental status is a lot better,” Adrian Lopez said. “We went 11 innings in a three, three-and-a-half hour game and stayed in there and fought. At home against West Columbia, we were down five in the last inning, but we came with energy. We loaded the bases with no outs and almost put it all together.
“After that win against Bay City, it turned our season around. We lost to Stafford and Sweeny, but we are only a game behind them, so the win drives us and makes us want to take these games seriously.”
The win against Bay City was extremely sweet for senior Austin Haynes, the hard-luck loser in two district games this season. He earned his first district win against the Blackcats with a complete-game performance. He allowed four hits, two runs, one earned, struck out five and walked two on 96 pitches. He recorded 21 first-pitch strikes out of the 30 batters he faced.
“It was huge, especially against an undefeated team,” Haynes said. “It mixed up the whole district. If we come out and beat Stafford, we are back in it now, and if we beat La Marque tomorrow, we’ll be 3-3.”
The Exporters capitalized on seven Bay City errors, and the offense came alive to score the most runs in a district game this season.
Viggo Arechiga batted 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Lopez drove in a pair, and Shoemake and Haynes each scored twice.
“It was good to see our bats finally come alive and beat a team like that,” Haynes said.
Haynes has added a changeup to his repertoire, a pitch he has worked on throughout the offseason.
“Last year, I was only fastball-curveball, and if I don’t get my curveball down, it’s over because they are just sitting fastball,” he said. “Now I have my fastball, changeup and my fastball, and if I can get all three for strikes — I improved because my ERA is like a 1.5 right now and last year, it was like a 3.”
Lopez, a three-year starter, has been working on his pitch locations. His pitches weren’t “terrible,” but when he would miss his spot, batters took advantage, he said. Lopez was an honorable mention all-District 25-4A pitcher last season with a 2-3 record, 3.32 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 26 walks.
“I have mainly been working on my slider,” he said. “I can either throw it a little loopy, a little slower or throw it in hard and have a fast break to the outside-inside. I can place that well.
“It’s been the same with Austin; my ERA was around a 3 last year, and now I am sitting around a 1.7, 1.8 this year.”
The Exporters have been in this position before and have excelled down the stretch to clinch a playoff berth.
Last season, the Exporters were 3-5 in district play with four games left to go and in a battle with Stafford for fourth place in the standings. Then Brazosport won three of its final four games and clinched the No. 4 spot.
“We are definitely mentally tougher,” Shoemake said. “If we shore up the little mistakes, we’ll be there.”
Shoemake does not pitch too often — he took the loss on the bump against Sweeny — but he is looking to improve his batting.
Shoemake was a second-team all-District 25-4A selection last year at third base. He batted .300 overall and .367 in the district with an on-base percentage of .437, 18 runs scored and 15 RBIs.
“I have been working on staying away because, at times, they come off-speed to me, and I have learned to adjust to that and fight it off,” Shoemake said.
Shoemake and Lopez are three-year varsity players from the beginning of coach Chris Nabors’ tenure as Exporters’ head coach.
Haynes came before Nabors, but the four-year letterman has been solid and dependable for the coach. Each also brings a sense of leadership to a team of young players in key positions, including freshman pitcher Trent Matthews, Arechiga, Josh Diaz, Karson Gillchriest, Victor Rosales and Ty Brege.
“We feel like we make a big impact on this team,” Shoemake said. “So how we go is where the team flows. So when we are up and going, the team is up and going, and the energy is high. When we get someone on, the energy is high, but when we are down and out, guys start to go down.
“We need to fix that and stay up all of the time. We need to fix our mentality.”
The Exporters are hopeful those 10 runs against Bay City become a trend instead of an anomaly when the team gets down the stretch.
“Bay City came out of nowhere this year, and they came out strong, but I feel we are well-balanced all around in the district. It could be anybody’s game,” Shoemake said.
