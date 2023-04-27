FREEPORT
Small ball gave Brazosport the lead, and the bullpen did the rest to shut down Sweeny and hand the Exporters their seventh consecutive win Wednesday night in a 5-2 District 26-4A victory at Exporter Field.
Wednesday’s game was rescheduled from Friday but postponed twice because of weather.
Brazosport (8-3, 17-6) trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning when Dylan Contreras led off with a hit by pitch, and Adrian Lopez reached safely following a sacrifice bunt attempt with Contreras’ courtesy runner advancing to third with no outs. Lopez advanced to second on the same error committed by Holt Blessing.
After a strikeout, Victor Rosales executed a perfect suicide squeeze to score the tying run and leadoff hitter Nathan Cruz singled home Lopez to give the Exporters a 3-2 lead.
Brazosport starting pitcher Austin Haynes gave way to Kaiden Shoemake with one out in the top of the sixth inning, and the junior struck out the two batters he faced to keep the B’port lead intact.
Sweeny (6-5, 13-12-2) also went to its pen, bringing in Wyatt Wilkinson in relief of starter Bradon Stewart, and Shoemake greeted Wilkinson with a leadoff triple to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ty Brege was hit by a pitch to put two runners on.
After Wilkinson recorded back-to-back outs, Lopez singled to center field to bring home courtesy runner Ruben Torrez for a 4-2 lead, and Brege advanced to third. Jayden Torres followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 5-2.
Shoemake picked up where he left off from Tuesday’s win over Bay City with another solid performance in relief by striking out two of the last three batters he faced Wednesday to secure the win for the save. Shoemake pitched a perfect 1 2/3 innings and struck out four.
Haynes pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on one hit. He walked seven and struck out five to earn the win.
The Bulldogs jumped on Haynes early with a two-run first inning.
Rooke Samford drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on Peyton Pierce’s double to left field. Stewart walked to load the bases, and after a strikeout, Samford scored the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice. Lane Cole followed with a bases-loaded walk to give Sweeny a 2-0 lead.
The Exporters answered in the home half of the first.
Haynes hit a one-out double, and Brege drove him in with a two-out two-bagger to right field to close the gap to 2-1.
Stewart took the loss for the Bulldogs in five innings of work. He surrendered three runs, one earned, on seven hits. Wilkinson allowed two runs to cross home plate on three hits in one inning.
Cruz, Haynes and Shoemake each recorded a pair of hits for B’port.
The Exporters, currently in second place in the district standings, will end the regular season Friday at La Marque, and the Bulldogs will host Iowa Colony.
