The Facts’ all-Southern Brazoria County boys basketball teams include three coaches of the year — not just because their teams were successful, but for the effect they had on and off the court.
That impact on today’s generation is a distinct pathway to the coaches who influenced them and their way of paying it forward.
Angleton Christian’s Khory Ross, Columbia’s Sean Cox and Iowa Colony’s Jay Simon each earned the top coaching honor for the 2022-23 season.
SIMON
After college at West Oklahoma State and then Livingston College in North Carolina, Simon knew what he wanted to do, but professionally, he hadn’t pinpointed it yet. Once he moved back home to the Sugar Land/Missouri City area, Simon began coaching at the junior high level and taking on volunteer coaching opportunities.
“I already love kids, so I thought it would be a great opportunity to give back and teach something that I love, which is the game of basketball,” Simon said.
He coached boys and girls at Hightower High School under mentors Deborah Mize and Vincent Norman. He then coached at Cy-Falls under Richard Flores, a state champion coach.
“I just learned a lot from Flores as far as being on time, practice plans, being productive in the practices. He taught me a lot,” Simon said. “A lot of times, it’s harder to coach than it is to play the game — it was easy for me to play the game, but I had to mature as a coach.”
After 13 years as an assistant, Simon’s first head coaching job came at Fort Bend Dulles, where he played and graduated in the 1990s under hall-of-fame coach Mike Carrabine, who led the program from 1997-2017.
“I learned so much from him, learning how to run a program, managing practices,” he said. “Going back to Dulles High School was awesome because it was the same hallways I had walked; the same pictures are on the wall there, so it was pretty awesome. It was a perfect lineup to come back home, work for my high school coach as an assistant — it felt like it was a full circle. It’s been a real blessing. I’ve always been under great guys and coaches, and I knew it was a good decision coming home.”
From there, the boys basketball job at Iowa Colony opened. At the new school, Simon had the opportunity to work with freshmen and sophomores.
“The kids bought into what we wanted to teach them,” Simon said. “I just took everything that I learned from my past head coaches that I worked under and took from them, mixed and matched and made it my own little thing at the Iowa Colony program.
“We had a very surprisingly successful year, and I’m very proud of the kids with just ninth- and 10th-graders. It was amazing.”
The Pioneers finished their inaugural season with a 28-5 overall record, took runner-up in District 26-4A with a 10-2 mark and were state-ranked most of the season. The program won its inaugural playoff game by beating Brookshire Royal in the bidistrict round before falling to Boerne in the area round.
“Our expectations were that we were going to survive the storm, but we survived that and then some,” Simon said. “The best is yet to come. These kids built the foundation, and we are looking to build off it.”
ROSS
The Warriors’ second straight state championship is a microcosm of the hard work Ross, a Brazosport graduate, put in, and the journey to get there resembled much of his life after high school.
Ross signed with Navarro Junior College and played there for a year before he moved on to Pratt Junior College. After his playing days, Ross’ passion for the sport evaporated, he said. He was a lost basketball player, but that time allowed him to connect with other kids facing similar obstacles.
“Certain situations, like with kids like Tavi (Sullivan), are kids I can grasp and latch upon because I was one of those kids that was super talented, super athletic and had some failures along the way but still prospered,” Ross said.
Before taking the job at Angleton Christian, Ross worked construction and began getting back into shape when he asked himself what he was doing with his life.
“My true love is basketball. I used to sit there and sometimes cry at night because I am not doing what I truly loved to do, and now I love my life, I love my job,” Ross said. “... Touching kids’ lives and changing them is totally different. So before this, I was a lost basketball player who found his love again, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Like Simon learning from great coaches, Ross had that with Brazosport coach Ondra Waddy and the late Robert “Bubba” Griggs. Eventually, Ross found salvation at Angleton Christian School.
“It’s like Coach Waddy and him going off to college and coming back to pour into the school that he was at,” Ross said. “I came back to an area that I know. I know Brazosport kids, I know Angleton kids, B’wood kids and I am involved in this whole area. It’s enough for me because I get to touch everybody’s lives around here, basketball-wise.”
Most of the players who led the Warriors to their second state title were the same kids he rebuilt the program with, minus Atavion Sullivan, who transferred this year to ACS from Angleton. That rebuild began in the 2020-21 season.
“It was weird to them at first because I came from a different background than they did, and I gave them different expectations than what they truly had within themselves and probably what their parents gave them, too,” Ross said.
ACS had a seven-player team in his first season, yet they finished 2-2 in the state tournament. The next season, the Warriors were state champions.
“I made a huge impact that first year, and it took off,” Ross said. “It was like me watering the plant, and they started to blossom over and over again, and this year, it fully came together.”
The 2022-23 Warriors claimed their second consecutive Texas Christian Athletic League 2A State Basketball championship by beating district foe Texas Christian, 60-55 in San Antonio.
The top-ranked Warriors (30-8) were great all season and finished the year winners of 15 straight.
Ross wanted to prove to people that his Warriors belong in the same conversation as other UIL schools, so he dabbled more into those games this season.
The Warriors beat Kinkaid, Danbury twice, Bay City, Van Vleck and Calhoun, and some of the teams the Warriors lost to were by one possession, including a 39-38 loss to Palestine and a 44-40 defeat to Victoria East.
“For the people or coaches that doubted us or said we only won state because we played 2A basketball, I thank you for your motivation. If you doubted us so much, then you should’ve played us,” Ross said. “I’m going to come in and put the work in, not for me but for the kids. I am going to push them beyond the limits they think they can give. Winning two state championships back to back speaks volumes.”
As Ross looks back to those lost days after college, he realizes one force has led him to what he is today: a two-time state champion coach.
“I want to thank Angleton Christian for the opportunity they gave me,” Ross said. “Honestly, I don’t have an education, and I didn’t finish my education, but they gave me a tremendous opportunity to come straight on and be a high school basketball coach.
“Everything that I have done basketball-wise has been done through God. When I first started training, my first training gym was at Greater Mount Zion in Brazoria. Then I went to another church in Angleton, and the next thing, I am at Angleton Christian School. God is lining my life up for me to help and bless these other kids.”
COX
Building relationships has been essential to Cox throughout his career at McKinney Boyd, Anna and Brazoswood, and he is doing the same at Columbia.
That passion turned a young, underperforming Roughneck program into a playoff team in the 2022-23 season.
“My biggest thing was I wanted to go in there, make an impact and compete — I wanted us to be known for getting after it,” Cox said. “We don’t have the best athletes, the tallest or whatever — you can’t control what type of kids come out for basketball, and before I got here, a lot of kids had quit.”
Cox understands what it means to genuinely care about kids because he had coaches he looked up to as a senior in high school. The impact of then-new head coach Jonathan Ellis on Cox at Carrollton Creekview High School resonates with him today.
Cox’s first job was coaching lower-level football and basketball under coaches Don Drake and Jeremy Josey for five years.
“Don Drake made a huge impact on my life, coaching style and the aspect of how to perceive things as well,” Cox said. “He was a super-intelligent guy, but he got after it, and he loved the kids like crazy and made it a place kids wanted to be.
“He was somebody I looked up to as a person and a coach.”
Cox moved to Anna, where he learned a lot from Kyle Phifer, and he said his style of coaching is a lot of what Cox is trying to do at Columbia.
Everything he learned from those previous coaches guided him through the season with the ’Necks.
“If you are there because you want to get a paycheck or because you are about yourself, they can see through that, and then they won’t respect you,” Cox said. “I tried to get the kids to understand that I’m here for them, I will do anything that I can for them — I opened the gym for the kids as much as I could, gave kids rides — and once they figured out I am here for them and I want them to be the best that they can be, it made everything a lot easier.”
When he was hired at Columbia, no expectations were levied on him following a 3-27 season. Personnel adjustments had to be made throughout the year, and the team finished 1-5 in the second half of District 26-4A play.
“There were plenty of adverse moments this year, but I learned that you can’t control everything and you can’t control every outcome, but you can control your outcome,” Cox said. “You control how you perceive things and how you handle things.
“Early in the year, we struggled; we were trying to get by. It got to a point where we started to get going. After some of those tough losses early in the season, everyone is doom and gloom and thinking that hope is gone, but at the end of the day, you have to be grateful for that opportunity that you had to even be out there competing with your guys.”
However, Brazosport and Bay City losses gave Columbia another chance with a play-in against the Exporters, and the Roughnecks took advantage by beating Brazosport, 33-24, to advance to the postseason.
Columbia’s season ended with El Campo in the bidistrict round, but the Roughnecks improved by seven wins to 10-23 overall and 5-8 in district play.
“I learned to be more grateful at the moment — the opportunities, even if we lost, those painful things, those moments are going to help us or me or whoever the next time it happens,” Cox said. “This year, especially. We had our ups and downs, but we still had a shot at it and took advantage of it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.