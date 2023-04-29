Atavion Sullivan and Braydon Campbell used to be teammates on the court, but they shared the stage for a final time as both were named as The Facts’ most valuable players as part of the newspaper’s all-Southern Brazoria County boys basketball teams.
Sullivan’s story is well-known.
The hoopster spent his first three years putting his high school career together at Angleton High School before transferring to Angleton Christian to play his senior year for a shot at a coveted state championship.
Campbell was the man for the Wildcats in his sophomore season, especially when senior Majestic Ford was gone for the season because of an injury at the start of the second round of District 18-5A play. Campbell took on the pressure, dealt with the face-guarding from other teams and came out of it as the best player on the team and in the area.
CAMPBELL
Before Ford’s injury, Campbell was already making a name for himself.
He slightly led Ford in scoring, but he and Ford helped race the Wildcats to a 16-7 record, and Angleton greeted its new district by edging Friendswood in the opener with a six-point win.
However, the rest of District 18-5A had an answer, beginning with Santa Fe beating the Wildcats by two points and Texas City limiting Campbell to eight points in a 53-36 loss for the Wildcats. Eventually, the losing skid grew to six games, but the worst occurred when Ford tore ligaments in his ankle, keeping him out for the rest of the season.
Campbell felt the pressure of having to step up.
“I felt like I had to become the second leader on the team and help out with everything else, like rebounding and steals,” Campbell said. “That was another scorer we lost, so I had to step up as a player and become a better teammate.”
Ford went down in the second Friendswood game Jan. 27, but Campbell delivered probably the highlight of the season in the next game against Santa Fe when he shot a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead Angleton to a 50-49 win and vanishing the team’s six-game skid. Campbell finished with 23 points and shot 58 percent from the floor in that game.
“That game felt good because we had lost so many games in a row, and to come back and win a game, it got our confidence back,” Campbell said.
In the Wildcats’ final five games, Campbell averaged 15.8 points in what turned out to be a disappointing season after a promising start in non-district play.
“It was disappointing because we did good in the beginning and worked so hard, and when we got to district, it just all fell apart, and we couldn’t stop losing,” he said.
The sophomore played 35 games for the season, averaging 14.2 points, 1.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He finished with seven 20-point games, including a 31-point effort against Fort Bend Kempner.
“It made me feel like a leader off the court, like in the classroom,” he said. “I made sure my teammates went to close, stayed on their work and didn’t get in trouble.”
Campbell’s expectations have risen with that overwhelming experience of leading the team on the floor under his belt. The two-year varsity starter plans to go to the playoffs and make a deep run. Personally, Campbell wants to be one of the top 10 players in the district.
SULLIVAN
Across town, Sullivan was a human highlight reel with the Warriors.
“Coach drew up the plays, and he wanted to see the showtime, and that’s what I was there for,” Sullivan said. “That’s what I’m grateful for.”
Looking back, Sullivan is happy with his decision to go to Angleton Christian School and pursue a state championship ring.
Sullivan was a second-team all-District 24-5A selection last year after averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and shooting 47 percent from the floor. In 33 games in his first two years with Angleton, he averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Sullivan brought the show to ACS, and it didn’t disappoint.
The senior would race up and down the court and conclude the play with a vicious dunk on the other end. His talents and the team Ross built turned into another state championship season for the Warriors.
“I’m pretty happy with my choice,” Sullivan said. “What can I say? It was the greatest feeling in the world to win state. I’ve always heard about what happens when you win state, and now I know.
“It was emotional because it was my first-ever time winning.”
The Warriors claimed their second consecutive Texas Christian Athletic League 2A State Basketball championship by beating district foe Texas Christian, 60-55, in San Antonio.
The top-ranked Warriors ended the season 30-8 and were winners of 15 straight.
Sullivan finished the championship game with a team-high 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor and 8-of-11 from the foul line. He finished the day with a double-double when he grabbed 13 rebounds and added four steals on defense. He was also the tournament’s most valuable player.
“I really couldn’t have done it without my team,” Sullivan said. “I’ve known them for a long time but didn’t play together until this season. The team was excited, I was excited and we had that team chemistry going from the snap at the first practice.”
Sullivan feels now is the time to ride off into the sunset. After contemplating playing college basketball, he decided he wanted to hang it up and focus on opening his own business someday.
“It’s time to go out in the real world,” he said. “Basketball, I love it, but I’m interested in other things, and I’ve got more things I want to do.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.