Superlative selections are the players who stand out the most based on whatever category they fell into, but these honorees were also the cornerstone of their programs or the reason for their team’s success in the 2022-23 boys basketball season.
Brazoswood’s Colton Naquin was named The Facts’ offensive most valuable player; Brazosport’s Toric Goins saw his first varsity season end with defensive MVP accolades; Brazosport Christian’s Rhyse Moellenbrink and Iowa Colony’s Haydon Caston were co-newcomers of the year; Columbia’s Kaison Lewis was the sixth man of the year; and Columbia’s Hamza Johnson and Angleton Christian’s Jacob Soria were selected as co-free throw shooters as part of the newspaper’s all-Southern Brazoria County boys basketball teams.
OFFENSIVE MVP
Naquin’s goal in his final season in high school was to be a leader for Brazoswood. The senior certainly led his team in almost every category — he averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals — all team highs. He also shot a career-best 51 percent from the floor and 26 percent behind the 3-point line.
The three-year letterman turned in seven double-doubles, 30 double-digit games and eight 20-point games, including three in the last four games of his career.
The highlight for Naquin was winning a district game for the first time in 33 tries — in what would be the only district win of his career. The last district victory for Brazoswood was Jan. 31, 2020, when the Bucs beat Alief Taylor, 57-54.
“It meant a lot to get a win in my senior year and have at least one win because this was going to be my last chance at getting a win,” he said.
The 6-foot-2 guard is in the recruiting process as he plans to continue his basketball career at the collegiate level. He ends his career with 60 games played, averaged 10.9 points, 2.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals, and he shot 49 percent from the floor.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Goins shined in his first varsity season on a young Ships team. He averaged three steals, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 deflections and 5.1 blocks in helping Brazosport pull within a win of clinching the playoffs.
“We were just looking to build, but next year, we are coming back,” Goins said.
Playing defense was the role in which Goins wanted to thrive.
“We have scorers on the team,” he said. “We’ve got Khelyn (Mitchell), Savo (Lewis) and other people who can score, so I’m down there, getting rebounds, blocking shots and giving them that opportunity to go down and score.”
The second Bay City game — a must-win for the Exporters to keep their playoff hopes alive — stood out for Goins. The team was missing point guard Khelyn Mitchell, and Goins felt he needed to step up without their field general on the floor. The Ships prevailed 55-43 in that Feb. 17 game. Goins finished with seven points and limited the Blackcats’ offense.
Goins, however, has his focus on football, where the junior recently received an offer from the Air Force.
CO-NEWCOMERS
Moellenbrink spent his one and only season at Brazosport Christian helping guide the team to the playoffs.
“I was excited to be here because I wanted a fresh start,” Moellenbrink said. “The group of guys here were like brothers, so I wanted to be a part of that.”
Moellenbrink played basketball at Brazoswood but did not get much playing time in his sophomore and junior seasons, prompting him to transfer to Brazosport Christian his senior season, and the move paid off.
“It taught me how to lead and develop those leadership skills because at B’wood, I wouldn’t really have been much, but here, I was on the court more, and I had to be a leader on the team,” Moellenbrink said.
He was one of the leading scorers, rebounders and facilitators on the team with his ability to shoot from the outside, slash through the line for a layup or crash the boards with his 6-foot-1 frame.
Moellenbrink thought the season went well for BCS, but, of course, the team had higher goals, he said.
“I’m so proud of what we did, and I thought personally, I contributed; even though I didn’t do as good as I wanted to, I was still proud of myself and how far I’ve come,” he said.
Both games against Living Stones Christian stood out for Moellenbrink. In the first matchup, Moellenbrink had six points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the team’s intense 54-49 win, and he turned in a 12-point, nine-rebound and four-steal performance in the late-season loss to Living Stones.
“Both games were intense, and it gave me a reality check of how I needed to step it up if we wanted to make it far,” Moellenbrink said. “But those are the games where I thought I improved the most.”
Moellenbrink dreamed of playing college basketball, but he has decided to go a different path, he said.
Caston already had some high school basketball experience in his one year at Manvel. The sophomore has been playing basketball since second grade, so he played the way he has been playing, with the help of head coach Jay Simon, he said.
“He pushed us to do what I have been doing my whole life, which is running up and down the court since we were always a smaller team,” Caston said. “I think our first season went really well as a new school in our district.
“We are starting a new tradition and leading the way for those who come behind us.”
Caston was a leading force for the Pioneers. He played in 30 games, averaging 12.2 points, 1.3 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals. He finished with three double-doubles and 19 double-digit point games, including 19 points, eight rebounds and six steals in his inaugural game with Iowa Colony against Kashmere. Caston was also named the newcomer of the year on the all-District 26-4A team.
“We can go to the next level, and that’s to go to state,” he said. “First, we’ve got to be district champs. Last year, we fell short to Stafford, but next year, I think we can have it if we go harder.”
The game that stood out to Caston was the second game against Stafford.
Caston used to go to Stafford ISD when he was younger, so he felt the game was a homecoming of sorts and he brought a little bit of a chip on his shoulders, he said, with a district title on the line.
The Pioneers trailed by as much as 22 in the third quarter but stormed back to lose 62-60 and finish second in the district.
“They know who I am, so it was either go big or go home, and I didn’t want to go home,” Caston said. “I tried my best in that game and ended up coming out with 17 points and eight rebounds against Stafford’s bigs.
“I think that was one of my standout games to just go out there and prove a point.”
SIXTH MAN
The Columbia sophomore Lewis added a spark to the Roughnecks offense, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers against Stafford, La Marque and Brazoswood and three treys in another game against the Cougars. He also recorded four steals in a game against Goliad.
“I didn’t feel like I could do it coming off the bench, but I did what needed to be done,” Lewis said.
The more impressive aspect about Lewis is his ability to play with one full arm. Lewis was born with amniotic band syndrome, which caused him to lose much of his left arm before birth. The sophomore did not let his limitation stop him and said watching Kevin Durant inspired him to play basketball.
Lewis has the ability to attack the rim, knock down 3-pointers and make plays on the defensive end with his 5-foot-8 frame.
“It takes a lot of practice, and I’ve been playing my whole life,” Lewis said.
CO-FREE THROW
Columbia’s Johnson and Angleton Christian’s Soria both shot 72 percent from the charity stripe this season.
Johnson’s goal this season was to encourage his teammates after experiencing a three-win sophomore year. He helped guide the team to the playoffs after beating Brazosport in a District 26-4A play-in game.
“It felt good to make the playoffs because a lot of people were talking down on us last season,” Johnson said. “I told everybody that we had to push through and get with the program. We tuned out everything, and we played better.”
Johnson’s goals were to do a better job finishing his shots and go farther in the playoffs.
Soria’s selection as the top free-throw shooter can’t compare to what he meant to the team en route to a Class 2A state championship — the second one for guys like Soria — especially in the state championship game against Texas Christian.
Texas Christian took the lead, 52-50, with 3:22 remaining in OT, but Soria got the run going on a putback to tie the game at 52. Soria later converted two free throws, and the senior iced the game away at the foul line after Texas Christian knocked down a 3-pointer with 31.1 seconds left to draw within five. Soria finished the state championship game 4-of-4 at the charity stripe down the stretch, 6-of-9 overall, and contributed with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
For his senior season, Soria averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals to help lead the Warriors to a 30-8 season, a district title and the program’s second straight state championship.
The two-year varsity letterman played 55 games and averaged 11.1 points, 2.9 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He ended his career as a 70 percent (127-of-181) free-throw shooter.
