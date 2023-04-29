The Facts’ all-Southern Brazoria County first-team boys basketball selections combine seniors putting their final hurrah together and young players who grabbed their first varsity seasons and expanded roles on the court by the horns.
Named to the first-team were Angleton’s Majestic Ford; Angleton Christian’s Brooks Owens; Brazosport’s Khelyn Mitchell; Brazosport Christian’s Elijah Burris; Brazoswood’s Jose Trevino; Columbia’s Tate Thrasher; Danbury’s Rayden Roberts; Iowa Colony Kamal Henry; and Sweeny’s Clinton Varner.
FORD
Despite his senior season being cut short because of an injury, Ford put together solid numbers by averaging 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. However, Ford’s leadership skills are what he will take away from this season as he prepares for college basketball at Dallas Christian College.
“I found out that basketball is much more than scoring and how I improved my leadership skills,” he said.
Angleton had the best 1-2 punch on any offense with him and all-county co-MVP Braydon Campbell. Knowing how it felt to have another scorer on the team is something he hopes to have at Dallas Christian.
“I know that I can score, but if I have a teammate that can score, I don’t have to shoot everything,” he said. “There are a couple of good players who have signed, but none of them can shoot the way that Braydon did, but they can score.”
The four-year letterman was a first-team all-District 24-5A selection his junior season. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals and was a 48 percent free-throw shooter his sophomore year.
Ford played in 108 games in high school and averaged 7.5 points, 1.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
OWENS
The Warrior senior felt his team earned their Texas Christian Athletic League 2A state title this season because of the number of UIL schools the Warriors played.
“It felt like we deserved it,” he said. “Although it was a 2A team that we beat, they are really our rival from the year before, so that felt good, too. But it comes down to all the hard work, determination and perseverance that helped out.”
Owens was ACS’ top defender and has held down the opposing team’s best player for the last two years. Brooks wanted to work on scoring more this season, in which he averaged 5.8 points. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
“Defensively, I wanted to get a lot more stops, be that defensive presence on the floor and be the cornerstone on the team,” he said.
More importantly, Owens ends his career as a two-time state champion, something he didn’t think would happen.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “Growing up, I didn’t have a lot of chances to play because of grades and different things, so being told ‘no’ a lot, not making the team or making the team and not being able to play — definitely means a lot more than anything else. I have worked since I was 12 years old for this.”
MITCHELL
Mitchell was given control of the Exporters’ offense in his first varsity season as the team’s point guard.
“I like getting everybody involved and taking control of the court,” the junior said.
Brazosport entered the season with two returning lettermen, and it took much of the season to build chemistry, Mitchell said.
“The first two district games, we had the top two teams in Iowa Colony and Stafford, and those are two pretty tough games right there,” Mitchell said. “After that, we got back-to-back wins, and we started doing pretty good.”
Mitchell averaged 17.1 and 2.9 assists. He could shoot from the perimeter or cut inside and drive to the basket.
“We are going to have a lot of young players coming up for next year, so we just need to build chemistry up as fast as we can, go hard in practice,” Mitchell said. “We’ll have a brand new team next season, so we just need to try to get used to everybody.”
BURRIS
The junior showed off his athleticism this season.
The Eagles quarterback enjoyed a historic football season, stepped up in basketball and is striving for another state track and field championship. Playing multiple sports has allowed him to grow each season, he said.
“I think it is such a blessing that I’ve been able to not only be able to play in every single sport but succeed well in each of those sports,” Burris said.
Burris especially grew in basketball.
In his sophomore season — his first at BCS — Burris felt he was timid, especially as a leader but was someone who could drive to the basket.
“I would say I am a quiet leader, and with Rhyse (Moellenbrink) coming onto our team, that helped us have a leader, especially a vocal leader, because I tend to be a more timid person,” Burris said. “I felt Rhyse was the leader, and I was his helper. I can drive to the basket and shoot the ball pretty well, but Rhyse had the energy and was the head of our team.”
Burris averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 steals this season. With Moellenbrink graduating, Burris hopes to be more comfortable in that prominent leadership role.
“I look at myself as being the next vocal leader of the whole team, and I’ll have Carson (Catoe) with me next year, and he is also vocal, so he’ll definitely help me be a leader,” Burris said.
TREVINO
The Buc sophomore felt he needed to lead behind senior Colton Naquin. His focus was to pick everybody up during the Bucs’ down season.
The game that stood out to Trevino was when the team snapped a 33-game district losing skid Jan. 17 by beating District 24-6A foe Clear Creek, 58-52. The last district victory for Brazoswood was Jan. 31, 2020, when the Bucs beat Alief Taylor, 57-54.
“It felt good to be a part of that team and get rid of that streak,” Trevino said.
Trevino plans to be back next season under new coach Kent Benedict, who was hired to lead the program earlier this month. Trevino averaged 5.5 and 3.3 rebounds in his first varsity season.
“I want to be better as a player, and I want the guys to be proud of the work that we put in,” Trevino said.
THRASHER
Thrasher was a jack-of-trades this season for the Roughnecks.
He could score when the team needed him to, and he elevated his game as a rebounder. He led the Roughnecks in rebounding during district play.
“I’m normally not the one for rebounding. I normally shoot a whole lot, but this year, I had to get in the paint and get a little bit more aggressive,” Thrasher said.
Thrasher wasn’t on the Roughnecks team that finished with three wins a year ago but came on with new head coach Sean Cox and helped the team clinch a spot in the postseason by beating Brazoport in a District 26-4A play-in game.
“I felt like it was a point that proved to the community that they need to have higher expectations for what we could have done this season instead of doubting us from the very beginning,” Thrasher said. “I feel like we set the bar for next year.
ROBERTS
Roberts got to experience a lot during his time at Danbury. The junior played his final season at the Class 3A school, with him graduating early.
In his sophomore season, Roberts was a bench player who got a taste of being in the playoffs. It was the first time a Danbury team advanced to the postseason in eight years. This season was different. He was a starter but also worked with the younger players during a difficult season for the Panthers.
“I had to teach the freshmen and sophomores who were playing with us to get used to how we run things and how to play the game,” he said. “Most of them haven’t played basketball much, so I would bring them out after school to work on drills because I have a gym at my house.
“I wouldn’t say my role was to be a complete leader, but I did lead a little bit.”
Roberts was a three-year letterman and two-year starter for the Panthers. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds and finished as a 73 percent free-throw shooter.
HENRY
In 29 games this season, the sophomore averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 assists, five rebounds and 2.6 steals for the state-ranked Pioneers (10-2, 28-5). In the Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict victory against Brookshire Royal, Henry scored 31 points in 27 minutes with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.
VARNER
Varner averaged 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, one assist, 1.3 steals and 1.9 deflections this past season for the Bulldogs. Varner wants to win more games with Sweeny next season after the team finished 1-11 in district play and 6-22 overall.
“If we work hard and play together as a team, we could make it farther than what we did this year,” he said.
