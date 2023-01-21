This year’s Facts’ superlatives built on their previous seasons to be the best in their positions for the 2022 football season.
Angleton quarterback Adrian Ewells turned in another productive season despite missing the first three games to lead a potent Wildcats offense to a District 10-5A, D-I title and a second-round appearance in the playoffs.
Brazosport’s two-time all-state linebacker Darius Roberson saved his best season for last as the main cog in the Exporters’ improved defense. Myalek Woods made plays from all three phases of the game en route to a solid high school career for the agile Wildcat.
Brazoswood’s Jose Trevino was named Southern Brazoria County’s newcomer of the year; Columbia’s Tate Thrasher became a reliable punter for the Roughnecks, earning him top punting honors, and Angleton’s Shaun Neibert had big shoes to fill when Jose Hernandez graduated. Still, the junior did the job well, earning kicker of the year in the county.
OFFENSE
When Ewells returned to Angleton after having a cup of coffee at Randle High School, the Wildcats’ offense took off.
Ewells’ first game was against Foster, but after the Wildcats’ lone district loss of the season, Angleton scored at least 20 points in every game with Ewells under center. He helped lead the Wildcats to their first district title since 2017 and the second round of the playoffs.
“I felt like the season went well, but I ain’t gonna lie, it didn’t go as planned losing in the second round again,” he said. “But as a team, we saw a lot of development from the past to now; I can say that we grew a lot.”
Ewells was 121-of-210 passing for 1,781 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 319 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. His numbers were similar to last season as a sophomore when he split time with senior quarterback Kaden Brooks.
“The coaches gave me more freedom, and they helped me develop by allowing me to become a leader on the offense,” Ewells said. “I developed as a player, but I am more worried about developing as a person. … Every coach we’ve got in the program helped develop me as a person.”
Ewells will look to build on his successful junior year but will be without two solid offensive standouts in running back Deseahn Thomas and receiver Kariyen Boniaby Goins, but that doesn’t mean he still can’t do great things.
“Before I graduate, I want to leave this school knowing that I left a mark for everybody younger, so they have someone to look up to,” Ewells said. “Not everyone has to be 6-5 to play quarterback.”
DEFENSE
Roberson felt he didn’t make as much of an impact in his senior season with the Exporters, but he acknowledged that he didn’t need to with the talent around him. Still, Roberson was the heart and soul as the Ships’ linebacker.
“It makes it a lot easier on me because I’m not as tired, and I have a chance to celebrate with my teammates when they make big plays,” he said. “It was fun seeing them make plays and not be the selfish dude who wants to make the play.”
Roberson finished with a career-high 132 totals, 81 solo, averaged 11 tackles a game, two interceptions, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown this season.
“I just like contact, any kind of contact,” Roberson said. “Even if I am not making a tackle, if someone is coming to block me — shedding a tackle, I like that. I like to work for my tackles; I don’t like them given to me.”
More importantly, he was the leader of a much-improved unit than the previous season.
Last year’s defense allowed 21.3 points per game, compared to 19.3 this season and surrendered 20 points or fewer in seven games compared to just three times last year.
“A lot of the younger guys stepped up and filled those roles,” Roberson said.
The linebacker is still looking for his “meal ticket” to play college football.
UTILITY
Whenever Woods would get his hands on the ball, he could make a play on offense, defense or special teams.
“Whenever I get my hands on the ball, nobody can stop me but me,” he said.
Woods played cornerback, receiver, kick and punt returner for the Wildcats. He had 25 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups on defense; 16 receptions for 148 yards and a score as a receiver; seven rushes for 141 yards and a touchdown as a running back; 206 kickoff return yards; 104 punt return yards and a blocked field goal against Manvel that helped in the Wildcats’ Week 3 win against their archrival.
He was the leader in the district in return yardage and average punt return.
Woods’ biggest play as a returner came in the Class 5A, Region 3 Area round game against College Station when he took the ensuing Cougars’ kickoff 60 yards to set the Wildcats’ offense up at the Cougars’ 32-yard line. One play later, Ewells hit Ernest Rodriguez for a 32-yard touchdown pass to close the 17-point deficit down to 10 in the second quarter. It was Woods’ first and only kickoff return in the game.
“Coach said we needed a little spark, and I asked coach to put me back there, and that return helped us score,” Woods said.
Woods ends his high school as a three-year varsity letterman. He finished with 18 carries for 257 yards and four touchdowns; 22 receptions for 196 yards and two scores; 1,119 all-purpose yards; 48 tackles, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed; and one kickoff return for a score.
He is looking to continue his football career in college and has been invited to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in April at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
NEWCOMER
Trevino was named newcomer of the year in District 24-6A and provided a perfect 1-2 punch for the Bucs in the backfield with quarterback Isaac Ponce.
“I thought my first varsity season was a good one,” Trevino said.
He rushed for 887 yards on 161 and 14 touchdowns this season, but Trevino made a name for himself through the first five games when he averaged 125.6 rushing yards per game and scored 11 of his 14 touchdowns.
“The competition in pre-district wasn’t as good as it was in district, so that’s where I started to struggle,” Trevino said.
Regardless, the sophomore was confident he could compete in his first varsity season against the bigger and faster competition. That experience will help when he returns for his junior season.
“I need to work on everything — get faster, stronger everything — so we can make another playoff run next year,” he said.
PUNTER
Thrasher used to run Columbia’s Wing-T offense at the quarterback position, but he was also a weapon when it came to flipping field position in his first and only season at punter.
“I’ve always known how to punt, and I went out and did it, and the coaches let me stick to it,” Thrasher said. “I’ve done the punt, pass and kick stuff, so I guess that’s where I learned to do it.”
Thrasher had 21 punts, averaging 46.8 yards per punt, a long of 60 yards and five punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Three punts resulted in a fair catch.
“I feel like I made a good impact because I could help our defense start in a good spot and hold off the opposing team’s offense so we can get the ball back at a better spot on the field,” Thrasher said. “The only downside was whenever I came on to punt, it meant we didn’t score a touchdown.”
Thrasher is looking to continue his athletic career in baseball. He received his first scholarship earlier this month from Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
KICKER
The Wildcat junior was 7-of-9 on field goal attempts this season and scored 66 points. The kickoff team also recovered four onside kicks by Neibert. However, what put Neibert over the top was his 27-yard game-winning field goal against rival Manvel as time expired to open the District 10-5A, D-I season 1-0.
He filled in well Hernandez, who, as a senior last season, was 6-of-6 on field goals and 38-of-41 on extra points to score 56 points on the year.
