Isaac Ponce met just about every goal he set for himself this season.
The senior Brazoswood quarterback wanted to score at least 30 touchdowns, rushing for 1,000 yards, throwing for 2,000 yards and leading his team to the playoffs.
He accomplished all of those but the 2,000 passing yards — a meat and potatoes aspiration compared to the ultimate goal of making it to the playoffs.
Without Brazoswood, there is no Isaac Ponce. Without Isaac Ponce, the Bucs don’t make 10 years of disappointment evaporate in a single season by making the playoffs.
The two mixtures created a perfect recipe. That blend earned Ponce The Facts’ most valuable player as part of its All-Southern Brazoria County football teams for the 2022 season and created history for a program that had been on the wrong side of it for far too long.
“I’m blessed to be a part of the B’wood community,” Ponce said. “It is a bunch of loving fans, and talking to the little kids after the game when they would tell me that I’m their role model to them, it really touched me to my heart. I was once a little kid looking up to the older kids on varsity and I wanted to be like them when I got older.”
Ponce put together his best season in guiding his team to the postseason for the first time since 2012. Ponce was 142-of-229 passing for 1,554 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 1,037 yards on 200 carries and 15 scores. All were career highs for the senior signal caller.
The Bucs raced out to the best start in program history since 2006 with a 6-0 record and the 10th Brazoswood team to do so. The Bucs lost their next three games, setting up a winner-take-all contest against Clear Lake at Hopper Field.
“That’s what we worked for throughout the offseason,” Ponce said. “We knew it was going to be a big game where it was going to come down to a win or go home situation. We were ready. I was ready.”
In that 52-24 victory over Clear Lake, Ponce went 13-of-18 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns and 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.
“We went out there all fired up,” he said. “The first play, I threw a pass out there for a 5-yard loss, and on the second play of the game, we completed a 20-yard pass down the field. We scored, they scored, then we had that pick-six, and from there, we just ran away from the game.”
The Bucs lost to perennial Class 6A powerhouse Shadow Creek in a UIL Class 6A, Region 3 bidistrict game the next week, but it was the experience of playing in a playoff game that mattered most to Ponce.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and it was my last high school football game,” Ponce said. “It was a great atmosphere and a feeling I will never forget.”
Ponce’s journey began in Angleton, but he transferred to Brazoswood entering his sophomore year under head coach Danny Youngs.
However, he was pushed to the side, Ponce said and was put on junior varsity his first season with the Bucs, but he didn’t let them discourage him, he said. He had work to do.
“I had a lot of parts of my play that I needed to improve on,” he said. “Then, my junior year, I excelled and stepped up my game and then my senior year, I knew it was going to be my blowout season.
Ponce started his junior season but knew his senior year would be special with a new coaching staff and a renewed sense of confidence. However, the transition from Youngs’ staff to Cary took time, yet it came together quickly once the gears began turning on the football field.
“I had a somewhat decent relationship with the old coaches, but it happened for the best,” Ponce said. “Those are definitely the best coaches I’ve ever had. Coach (Joe Dale) Cary is a great head coach, coach (Cameron) DeBesse is my favorite coach of all time, and he is the best quarterback coach I have ever had.
“No coach has looked at me the way they looked at me, putting in extra effort for me, building their offense around me and it was a good thing that they came here.”
One of the players Ponce had the most significant connection with was senior receiver Kade Bengtson. The two developed chemistry beginning their sophomore year and were looking to build on a successful JV campaign when Bengtson tore his ACL early in spring practice — ending his junior season before it began.
“If we had Kade last year, we might have gone into the playoffs,” Ponce said. “But going into our senior year, we knew Kade was going to be healthy, he was going to be our No. 1 receiver, and we knew what he brought to the table.
“So me and him and the other receivers would spend Saturdays over the summer running routes and throwing passes at Slade. We put in the extra work that most people don’t normally do.”
The rest is history.
The jubilation that overtook Hooper Field after the Bucs qualified for the playoffs is something Ponce will never forget, and neither will the feeling of playing in his first and only high school playoff game.
Now it’s about making new memories for the dual-threat quarterback.
He has expectations. Ponce is looking for a college to show the same love to him as Brazoswood did and help lead a program like he did with the Bucs.
“I’ve received multiple offers from some places, but I am waiting for that one text, and I am trying everything to be recruited. The day will come that I will sign with a college,” he said.
