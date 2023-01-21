SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Aaron Grear, wide receiver, Angleton

Toric Goins, wide receiver, Brazosport

Anthony Trevino, wide receiver, Brazoswood

Trevon Lewis, running back, Columbia

Mason Ahart, quarterback, Danbury

Cayden Jones, running back, Sweeny

Luis Uranga lineman, Brazosport

Colton Doner, lineman, Brazoswood

Elijah Burton, lineman, Columbia

Jaheim Campbell, running back, Columbia

Sam Garcia, kicker, Brazoswood

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Jaden Allison, defensive lineman, Angleton

Jaden Perry, defensive lineman, Brazosport

Cameron Barmettler, defensive lineman, Danbury

Gavin Gros, defensive lineman, Columbia

Sean Blanks, linebacker, Angleton

Mason Donovan, outside linebacker, Brazoswood

Dalton Newell, outside linebacker, Columbia

Caleb Warren, punter/inside linebacker, Brazoswood

Justin Cottrell, safety, Columbia

Jaden Pettway, safety, Angleton

Clifton White, cornerback, Brazosport

HONORABLE MENTION

Cole Gotcher, kicker, Columbia

Max Kroschel, defensive tackle, Danbury

Gavin Massey, defensive lineman, Sweeny

Karin McKinney, safety, Danbury

Elijah Walker, safety, Angleton

Chancellor Whitaker, cornerback, Angleton

Toric Goins, cornerback, Brazosport

Shermark Francis, outside linebacker, Brazosport

Jaden Blackmon, safety, Brazoswood

Papa Bousso, defensive end, Brazoswood

Caleb Jefferson, cornerback, Brazoswood

