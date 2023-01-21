FACTS ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Second-Team, Honorable Mentions jakedowling1 jakedowling1 Author email Jan 21, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SECOND-TEAM OFFENSEAaron Grear, wide receiver, AngletonToric Goins, wide receiver, BrazosportAnthony Trevino, wide receiver, BrazoswoodTrevon Lewis, running back, ColumbiaMason Ahart, quarterback, DanburyCayden Jones, running back, SweenyLuis Uranga lineman, BrazosportColton Doner, lineman, BrazoswoodElijah Burton, lineman, ColumbiaJaheim Campbell, running back, ColumbiaSam Garcia, kicker, BrazoswoodSECOND-TEAM DEFENSEJaden Allison, defensive lineman, AngletonJaden Perry, defensive lineman, BrazosportCameron Barmettler, defensive lineman, DanburyGavin Gros, defensive lineman, ColumbiaSean Blanks, linebacker, AngletonMason Donovan, outside linebacker, BrazoswoodDalton Newell, outside linebacker, ColumbiaCaleb Warren, punter/inside linebacker, BrazoswoodJustin Cottrell, safety, ColumbiaJaden Pettway, safety, AngletonClifton White, cornerback, BrazosportHONORABLE MENTIONCole Gotcher, kicker, ColumbiaMax Kroschel, defensive tackle, DanburyGavin Massey, defensive lineman, SweenyKarin McKinney, safety, DanburyElijah Walker, safety, AngletonChancellor Whitaker, cornerback, AngletonToric Goins, cornerback, BrazosportShermark Francis, outside linebacker, BrazosportJaden Blackmon, safety, BrazoswoodPapa Bousso, defensive end, BrazoswoodCaleb Jefferson, cornerback, Brazoswood Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Football Sports jakedowling1 Author email Follow jakedowling1 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 die in collision with trainDeer customersFire damages three structures in ClutePalms Funeral Home owners celebrate 50 years of bringing comfort and restRiver Road bridge closure set for next week in BrazoriaTexas Rangers testify about evidence in murder trialHail Columbia: Sweeny student gets full rideUPDATES: Freeport election filing closes, La Michoacana reopens, crash victims identifiedSurfside Beach Buggy Cannonball Run is a big splash at inuagaral eventLJ hospital to discontinue labor and delivery Images CommentedStacy Ann Pursley (3)Herman Blessing (3)TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast (2)MLK parade and festival serve as tributes to legendary King (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: Texas should give taxpayers refund checks (2)Child dies, driver is in critical condition from railroad crash (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Deniers get their day of reckoning (2)Kathleene M. Lane (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Border crisis needs solutions, leaders (1)Manuel G. Olivares (1)LYNN ASHBY: Texas Legislature offers unique spectacle (1)Holders ready to rule cabin (1)Solemnly swear: County welcomes new officials at oath ceremony (1)Norman Dale Shaw (1)LARRY PARKS: When the north wind blows (1)Anna Murrel Denbow (1)History Day gives late holiday gift to Freeport (1)Michael B. McCabe (1)It's been an honor: Judge Pat Sebesta retires after 24 years (1)Turn back time: Freeport museum hosts second annual History Day (1)Leonard Harmon “Bubba” Moore (1)Fred D Martin (1)Vasut's agenda includes empowering parents, tax relief (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Embracing change isn't always easy (1)Stacy Ann Pursley (1)Jacinto Alvarado Chavez (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News District puts another hold on school construction plans Come one, come all: Brazoswood holds its first carnival Ranger concludes testimony in Satterfield trial FACTS' ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Ponce was catalyst in ending team’s postseason drought Judge in murder trial swears in 28 potential witnesses FACTS' ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Experienced players turn in career years FACTS' ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Seniors dominate first-team selections FACTS' ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Underclassmen shine on defense Online Poll The Texas Legislature is expected to have a surplus of more than $27 billion when it convenes for the 88th regular session. What should they primarily do with the money? You voted: Use it toward long-term property tax relief. Use it toward increasing public school funding. Use it toward building a wall at the US-Mexico border. Use it toward infrastructure grants to local communities. Use it to send rebate checks to all Texas property owners. Other Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 120515-CV 12515-CV BID NO. BID NO. 2303CC Project No. Project No. 308 W. Tennis RFPs for CFDA No. Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.