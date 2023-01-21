Like the offense, The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County first-team defensive selections feature 12 players — 11 defensive and a special teams specialist.
This season saw improved defenses, including Brazosport, Brazoswood and Angleton. Those teams and Columbia had the most representation on the list.
The first-team defense includes Brazosport lineman Christian Scharrer, Columbia lineman Ryder Burrow and Angleton lineman Khai McGhee; Angleton linebacker Chris Thomas, Brazoswood linebacker Croix Rivera, Brazosport linebacker Kaiden Shoemake and Columbia linebacker Zachary White; Columbia safety Jamarcus Higgins, Angleton safety Ryland Brown, Sweeny safety Hagen Greenberg, Brazosport cornerback Manny Williams and Columbia cornerback, safety and utility man Kai Castile.
SCHARRER
Underclassmen selected to the first team talked about how they learned the value of hard work. Scharrer is a testament to a young player who worked hard from Day 1 to become a leader, was voted the best lineman in his district and has a chance to play college football.
“Since my freshman year, they took a chance on me because I showed up every day, and I did what I had to do,” he said. “My freshman year, I wasn’t the best player, but I made an impact.
“I went from having 23 tackles my freshman year to 101 this season. This season has been different. I came in like a leader and held everything together. Coach (Richard) Davis told me, ‘Be patient. You’re going to grow; you’re going to grow.’ He has been loyal to me for the past four seasons. He trusted me. I gave him everything I got, and he gave me everything he had, too.”
Scharrer pointed to the summer workouts having a different vibe, setting the tone for the Ships’ defense for the rest of the season.
“We just went out there and played football. It’s what we do,” Scharrer said.
Scharrer racked up 101 tackles, nine for a loss, one sack, 11 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Those numbers awarded him the lineman of the year in District 12-4A, D-I play.
Scharrer ends a four-year varsity career with 231 tackles, 124 solo, three sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and 20 quarterback hurries.
Scharrer was looking into two junior colleges and received an offer from Hardin-Simmons.
“Navarro and Trinity Valley have told me they want to help me play the next level, D-I football,” he said. “So I want to take that chance to play college football.”
MCGHEE
McGhee, a two-year starter, guided Angleton on the line. He had 54 tackles, 11 for a loss, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, 18 quarterback hurries and one blocked kick.
“The defense played amazing,” he said. “We had our ups and downs, but overall, the defense played amazing, and I could not have done it without these guys.”
McGhee’s goals this year were to get a lot of sacks and be the top tackler in the district. While he didn’t reach that goal, he was happy with what he had achieved.
“I thought I was the best DT in the district,” he said.
He is looking to catch on to a Division I program.
BURROW
Injuries opened the door for the sophomore end.
When junior Cade Lamb went down with an elbow injury midway through the season, Burrow stepped in his place and performed well. He finished with 87 tackles, 16 for a loss, seven sacks and three quarterback hurries.
“It was a lot more than I expected,” he said. “I was used to the smaller players my age and younger, and then I jumped up to play against seniors and juniors. I have always had the drive to beat older people, and in practice, every day, I would strive to be at the top of everything.”
Burrow’s coming out party came against state-ranked Bellville when he had 12 tackles, followed by an 11-tackle performance the next week against Wharton.
“I had a lot of great coaches and a lot of good guys help me,” he said. “The biggest struggle I had was the late hits, but after a couple of games of doing that, I got used to not doing so much.”
Burrow also adjusted to the change in positions. He began on the defensive line, then moved to linebacker before ending the season on the line. His most productive game was the UIL Class 4A, Region 3 bidistrict game against Silsbee, when he recorded 15 tackles and one for a loss.
“I got to work with most of the seniors, Gibby (Reagan Gibson) and Diego (Acevedo), and I’ll be glad to work with Gavin for one more year.”
Burrow will return with a formidable line. Gavin Gros, 61 tackles, 17 for a loss, eight sacks, and Lamb, 20 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery, will anchor the ’Necks’ front seven.
“Me and Gavin had a connection, and when Cade comes back, it will be a big fight for the line,” Burrow said. “But me and Gavi, I’ll be happy to play with him one more year.”
WHITE
After Columbia defeated Class 5A Randle on a 90-degree afternoon, White yelled, “Defense wins championships,” following the team’s postgame talk. That image was a microcosm of White’s energy to his team, helping him land first-team honors.
The best part was that the Week 3 win against Randle — the team’s first victory of the season — served as a turning point for the ’Necks.
“The Randle game was our test,” he said. “I was knocked out for Needville and Brazosport — I had a concussion against Needville, so the Randle game was my first game back. So it meant 100 percent more to me. It was a huge game for me.
“That game was where we showed our heart and our true potential.”
White tied with a team-high 12 tackles, nine assists, and three tackles for a loss in that game. From there, the ’Necks went 4-2 to advance to the playoffs for the third time in four years. White finished his career with 114 tackles, 15 for a loss, one sack, nine quarterback hurries, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
“I think we were very competitive in our district,” he said. “Our team had a good mesh this year that we didn’t have in years past, so I felt like it was a good season.”
White has turned his attention to Texas Lutheran University, where he has committed to playing football.
SHOEMAKE
Shoemake was one of the younger players who benefitted from the talent around him. The Ships had a solid defensive line in Scharrer and Jaden Perry in front of him, and he played alongside two-time all-state linebacker Darius Roberson.
“Their energy and work ethic drove us,” Shoemake said.
Shoemake took off this season with 108 tackles, 10 for a loss, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries at the other linebacker spot.
He only had 24 tackles in seven games last season.
“I made a lot of improvement. I had made better reads than last year and grew up a lot,” Shoemake said.
The true testament to a good defense is being able to make stops at the end of close games, something Shoemake pointed out. The Exporters were 4-2 in games decided by nine points or fewer, including a 33-27 win over Navasota that put the Ships in a position for a playoff spot.
“I felt like the Needville game had the biggest impact,” he said. “It brought us together to get us ready for the playoffs.”
THOMAS
Thomas moved to linebacker because of injuries, but he thrived in that position.
“I’m not glad that I got moved because it meant someone blew their ACL, but I am glad I got moved to linebacker, and I thought I did well,” he said.
Thomas was one of many returning starters that helped improve the Wildcats’ defense. His numbers included 104 tackles, 10 for a loss, five sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
The intense 44-40 win over Fulshear is what Thomas will remember most about the Wildcats’ district-winning season.
“I think they were 100 percent on two-point conversions, and we only allowed one or two, so those two-point conversions are what helped them win most of their games,” Thomas said. “They would bully their way in, but we stood them up at the 2-yard line.”
Thomas does not have a scholarship from a college, but he will walk on if he does not receive an offer, he said.
RIVERA
The Brazoswood senior moved from cornerback to strong side outside linebacker this season to be closer to the ball. His impact was felt.
Rivera had 94 tackles, 68 solo, four for a loss, three interceptions, a pick-six, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
He wants to continue his football career and has received an offer from Texas Lutheran University.
BROWN
Brown was a rare underclassman on a senior-led unit, but that didn’t mean he couldn’t be impactful.
Brown finished with 50 tackles, five interceptions, five pass breakups and scored two touchdowns.
“I learned a lot from them,” Brown said. “The main thing I learned was to put in the hard work, and you can go pretty far.”
The home-opening win against Clear Lake gave Brown the confidence he could play at the varsity level in his first career start. He had two interceptions and a pick-six in the 17-7 victory. Magnolia West also stood out to him when he finished with eight solo tackles and an interception.
“I want to work on my one-on-one coverage,” he said. “In the College Station game, there were times I got burnt and other times I played well, but what cost us was the flag I had.”
The flag came on third and 7, which would have ended the Cougars’ drive and given the Wildcats a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
HIGGINS
Higgins was a part of a senior-led defensive backfield with 97 tackles, three for a loss, two interceptions, six passes defensed and a touchdown.
His biggest game was the 73-0 win against Sweeny. He has eight tackles and a pick-six against the ’Necks’ rival.
“I like being able to read the quarterback, come downhill to make tackles and playing in coverage,” he said.
Higgins finishes his career with 190 tackles, 95 solo, averaged 8.6 tackles a game, four interceptions and 14 passes defensed.
CASTILE
The senior did a little bit of everything.
He rushed for 473 yards and four touchdowns on offense, caught one pass for 26 yards and a score and 105 kickoff return yards. On defense, the corner/safety had 68 tackles, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one touchdown.
“It was a good season,” he said. “We could have done better in the playoffs and finished games better.
He has yet to receive an offer to play college football.
WILLIAMS
The Brazosport sophomore was surrounded by talent.
He played alongside Texas Christian University commit Randon Fontenette, worked behind Roberson and shared the defensive backfield with Toric Goins.
It is safe to say Williams thrived in the environment around him.
“There were more guys getting to the ball than last year, and it was a good year for our defense,” Williams said. “I for sure benefitted from that talent around me.”
Williams finished with 76 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
“The La Marque scrimmage is when we knew we were going to be a good defense,” Williams said. “We could see the changes, and a lot of new guys stepped up and played hard.”
With Fontenette and Roberson gone, players like Williams will be relied upon next season.
GREENBERG
Sophomore safety Hagen Greenberg was a bright spot in a tough year for Sweeny. The Bulldogs finished 1-9 overall and winless in District 10-4A, D-II play, but Greenberg fit right in during his first season on varsity.
“I felt like it was a good experience this year, but we could have done better,” Greenberg said.
In Greenberg’s first varsity season, he had 72 total tackles, 53 solo, one fumble recovery, one interception and two passes defensed.
“I got better as the season went along,” Greenberg said. “I had to play at a different speed than what I played last year. I like seeing everybody on the field come downhill and make a tackle or play back in pass coverage.”
Greenberg will play under a new football coach next season with Clayton Odom taking a job at Katy Paetow, but Greenberg’s expectations are high.
“Next year, I want to be ranked better in district, have a better record and make the playoffs for sure,” Greenberg said.
