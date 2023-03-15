WEST COLUMBIA — A four-run first inning by Sweeny is all it needed to beat rival Columbia, 6-1, in Tuesday’s District 26-4A showdown in a rematch of last season’s Region 4 championship series.
The Lady Dogs (3-0, 14-9) took advantage of a one-out, two-run error when Berlynn McLaren drove in two with a triple in the first inning, and Sweeny topped the night off with Cierra Turner’s inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning that gave the visiting team a commanding 6-0 lead.
“We talk about setting the tone early, and I think we play a lot better on both sides when we do set the tone early with our offense,” Sweeny coach Darian Harris said. “It helps settle Berlynn down a little more when she is on the mound, and it was nice that we were able to capitalize on those mistakes.”
Leadoff hitter Karli Glaze opened the game with a single off Columbia (1-1, 9-7) starter Kimber Moraw. After a groundout, Larissa Reynolds drew a walk, and Hailey Eulenfeld singled to load the bases. Ma’rya Quarles’ fly ball to right field led to a two-run error, scoring Glaze and Reynolds.
After a strikeout, McLaren belted a two-out hit that reached the center field wall, scoring Eulenfeld and Quarles for a 4-0 lead.
Caydance Lobdell began the fourth inning with a single, and Turner cashed her in with a hit to right-center field. She legged out a triple, then bolted for home to push the Lady Dog lead to 6-0.
“We have just had those little blunder innings where we just can’t get out of our head for whatever reason,” Columbia coach Lauren Guthrie said. “It’s something about Sweeny every time we face them. We talk about getting our minds right and being ready to go, but we try to swing out of our shoes instead of shortening our swings.
“It just wasn’t our night. Berlynn pitched a great game, and their defense is good, but we see that when we put the ball in play, they make errors just like anybody else.”
McLaren was nearly dominant.
She struck out the side twice and did not allow a hit until the fourth inning where she had her only blemish of the night.
Kate Kondra led the inning with a double, and Brittyn Hardwick’s RBI double plated Kondra to close the gap to 6-1.
“We just have to get through that first inning of jitters,” Guthrie said. “Even as an ex-college athlete, I still get that nervousness, but it doesn’t matter who we play; we’ve just got to come out and play hard from the get-go.”
After that, McLaren retired 10 of the final 12 batters she faced. The senior pitcher also helped herself by going 2-for-3 and driving in two runs.
“I like that Berlynn can go both ways, and she does have a pretty powerful bat,” Harris said. “I would like for her not to put too much pressure on herself to come through offensively because her team is going to do that for her.
“Whenever she is out there and offensively does not have the best of games, we try to remind her to do her job and not carry that out there with her. It can be a lot because you can have a bad at-bat, take the frustration out on the mound and then it all comes full circle. But her bat has been huge. She has stepped up in big ways, and we expect that from her.”
Columbia’s Moraw also pitched well despite the loss.
She also pitched a complete game, allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits and struck out four in her first career start against Sweeny.
“She pitched well. There were a few pitches she missed, but we talked about it, figured out what was going to work and once we got through that third inning, we figured out things that would work for her, like getting on top of them and making them pop up,” Guthrie said. “She pitched well, and she always pitches well.”
The Lady Dogs had a lot of success in the lower third of their lineup. Lobdell, McLaren and Turner, the 6, 7 and 9 hitters, batted 5-for-9 with four RBIs.
“Our lineup is powerful here and there, and we try to space it out to where we can have more of the setup at the bottom of the lineup,” Harris said. “If you notice, the top of our lineup has kind of our bigger hitters with Karli Glaze leading off, and that’s not something you typically see. But I like it because Karli sets the tone, and whenever we have those hitters at the bottom like Berlynn, Cierra and Caydance, normally, they are people who are going to get on base.
“They get on and do their job, which they normally do well, and we are right back at the top setting it up for those big, powerful hitters.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.