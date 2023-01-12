FREEPORT — Two members of the Ferrell family have left their mark at St. Edward’s University. It will soon be a third member.
Brazosport cross-country runner and track sprinter Megan Ferrell signed her national letter of intent to continue her athletic career at St. Edward’s on Wednesday in front of coaches, family, teachers and classmates at Brazosport High School.
Her father, Mike, was an academic All-American and an all-conference runner at St. Edward’s. Her older sister Emily will graduate in the spring, in time for Megan to begin her career at the Austin-based Catholic university.
“After walking on campus and talking to coach and a few other runners, I just knew that this is where I needed to go, this is what I want,” Megan Ferrell said.
Ferrell looked into other schools in the Lone Star Conference but didn’t have as much interest in them as she did with St. Edward’s, Ferrell said.
Steven Cary is the head cross-country and track and field coach for the Hilltoppers, a Division II program. The Lone Star Conference is one of the larger conferences in Division II, Ferrell said, including Angelo State, West Texas A&M, Lubbock Christian, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Tyler, Oklahoma Christian, St. Mary’s, Texas A&M International, UAFS, Eastern New Mexico, Cameron and UT Permian Basin.
“I have known this young lady for quite a few years now, back since she was in the seventh grade, and I knew she was going to be special when I saw her times that they could have qualified for high school regionals,” Brazosport cross-country coach Robert Nicoll said when he introduced Ferrell to a crowd.”
Ferrell is also intelligent. The junior will be graduating early in the spring, fourth in her class academically.
“It’s been quite successful,” Ferrell said. “I’ve had good teams and good coaches here, and I’ve broken a few records at the school that will hopefully live on and if not, then there was obviously someone better than me.”
Ferrell holds the school record in the 2-mile in 13:09.89, surpassing Rosa Meza’s 2016 time of 14:09.32. She is also the first Lady Exporter to win the district cross-country meet individually, doing so last fall in 12:57. She ended her cross-country career as a three-time regional qualifier.
“When I think about this young lady, I think about her work ethic, and her mental toughness,” Brazosport track and field coach Richard Davis said. “Talking about going to volleyball practice and then going out and running, then she would head out to football practice to be a student trainer to give and help out in any way she could within the athletic programs within this school and community.
“There is no selfishness in this young lady at all. On top of her intellect, hard work and athleticism, I think her desire to help those around her makes her the most special.”
Ferrell will study psychology in college, but only after she competes in track a final time in the 1- and 2-mile runs and 800 meters. She finished runner-up at district last season in the 1-mile run and the 800 and third in the 2-mile to advance to the area meet.
“I hope to win district in all three of my races and move on to area and move on to regionals and hopefully state,” Ferrell said.
