Southern Brazoria County saw much improvement this season, with seven schools advancing to the UIL volleyball playoffs. The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County’s first-team selections reflect the gains made by those programs.
Notching first-team honors were Angleton libero Isabel Avalos, Brazosport libero Emily Dohle, Sweeny libero Madison Rios, Brazoswood middle blocker Landrie Heble, Danbury outside hitter Jesse Garner and Brazosport Christian middle hitter Hannah Kimbrough.
ISABEL AVALOS
Despite Angleton not making the postseason, the Ladycats had a valuable asset in the backcourt in the senior libero.
“We had a lot of ups and downs, but I thought the team chemistry was better overall,” she said. “We had a few younger kids on our team, so one of my goals was to train the next libero to take over.”
Avalos recorded 311 digs and 13 service aces in her final volleyball season.
“The friendships I made and the relationship I had with my coach will last for a long time,” she said.
EMILY DOHLE
Dohle was a new arrival to the Lady Exporters volleyball squad after making a name for herself with the softball program in the spring.
“I think our biggest strength is Emily Dohle covering the back row,” Brazosport coach Arion Short said. “She does a good job of not only doing her job, but she keeps other people accountable, and she talks to our hitters.
“That is probably what people don’t notice. When our hitters are going up, she is letting them know who is blocking, who is there and it’s something we haven’t had in our program.”
Dohle finished with 218 digs and 21 aces and helped the team in its turnaround. The Lady Ships secured a playoff berth with a runner-up finish in the District 26-4A standings.
“Our team communicated better, and I felt we did a lot better than last year,” Dohle said.
It was the sophomore’s first year playing volleyball for Brazosport after transferring her freshman year from Brazoswood in time for the softball season.
Some of the aspects she wants to work on for next year are moving faster and working more with her hitters.
“I think I could have done better, but for this being my first year on varsity, I thought I did well,” she said.
MADISON RIOS
Rios believed Sweeny improved from her junior year despite settling for a postseason spot in a play-in game for a second consecutive season.
“I thought we played better toward the end,” she said. “We had a new coach, so we had to adjust to that.”
Sweeny had a date with the Lady Pioneers at Iowa Colony High School for the right to go to the playoffs. The Lady Pioneers, playing in their inaugural UIL high school volleyball season, were full of talent, but Sweeny prevailed in four sets, then won the coin toss to be seeded third, ahead of Bay City. The Lady Dogs were in a three-way tie with Bay City and Iowa Colony for the third- and fourth-place spots.
“It felt good to win that game because we knew we were going to the playoffs after that,” Rios said.
Rios ends her volleyball career with 423 digs, 26 aces and 12 assists.
“I’ll cherish the friendships I made with them. We would sing on the bus every day we had a game, and that will be a big part of what I’ll remember, too,” she said.
LANDRIE HEBLE
Heble was part of a three-headed offensive monster that included co-most valuable player Olivia Stringer and outside hitter of the year Reagan Blank.
Heble’s junior year was by far her most productive as she got more touches from co-setter of the year Olivia Mulholland.
She produced 312 kills, 45 aces and 98 digs — all career highs. She also had 64 total blocks in her junior season.
“I contributed to the offense way more this year than the past year,” she said. “I ran faster, got off the blocks sooner and had better footwork.”
The Lady Bucs made history this season with the program’s first third-place finish in the district standings and won the most games in a season, 25, since notching that many in 2012.
“I think we had a good season, and we are all proud of what we achieved and built this year,” Heble said.
Heble has had to wait her turn to lead the program behind Blank and 2021 all-county MVP Emma Williams. Blank will graduate in May, leaving Heble and Stringer to form a dynamic duo for the Lady Bucs next season.
“I think next year is going to be fun. Not sure what is going to happen because we lost Reagan, and she was our outside, but I think Olivia and I will be able to step up and help the offense.”
JESSE GARNER
The Schreiner University commit enjoyed her senior season the most out of her four varsity years, Garner said. She was a member of a team who advanced to the regional tournament for the third time in program history, but she also enjoyed bonding with her teammates.
“Every week, we had team bondings, and we are still doing that even though the season is over,” Garner said. “Practices were a lot of fun. We would always dress up for every single practice, and we would do little things that would keep us together as a team.
“And we had the fight to want to win.”
The Lady Panthers’ pair of five-set wins in the UIL volleyball playoffs was an example of the fight the team had under first-year coach Kevyn Trammell.
“Before that, we would be like, ‘We made the playoffs. Woohoo.’ But this year, we made it to round three and set the standard for the program for the upcoming years.”
Garner was named the District 24-3A co-offensive MVP for her performance, which included 277 kills, 20 blocks, 38 aces, 146 digs and 37 assists. However, she was also a leader off the court.
“I pushed everyone to play their hardest and their best,” she said. “We played a lot louder than we used to, and we were driven.”
Garner credited Trammell with helping her become a better person, including how to take care of her teammates and be a leader.
“You don’t have to like everyone, but you have to love them,” she said, reciting Trammell’s message to the team this season.
HANNAH KIMBROUGH
The junior felt her third varsity season for the Lady Eagles was her best.
She led the team in nearly every offensive category to help Brazosport Christian finish second in the TAPPS District 8-1A standings and advance to the third round of the playoffs.
“This year, we focused on acting as a team and encouraging (each other). That played a big role,” Kimbrough said. “We made sure that after every point, we were encouraging, building up and helping each other.”
Kimbrough finished with 206 kills, a .197 hitting percentage, 69 service aces, 20 blocks and 224 digs.
“Working with the team and playing club improved my back row, and my vertical improved over the summer before junior year,” she said. “I also learned to follow through on my swing so that I could hit harder.”
Kimbrough’s goal entering her junior year was to be an all-around player, and she felt she accomplished that goal. Kimbrough also played a leadership role on a junior-dominated team.
“I felt like I could have stepped up more, and I wasn’t the captain this year, but I still tried to help my teammates, and I feel like I stepped up as a leader,” she said.
Second teamers: Aaliyah Rogers, Iowa Colony; Brooklyn Baker, Brazoswood; Alecia King, Sweeny; Chelsey Owens, Angleton; Ambryn Tribble, Angleton Christian; Christy Essy, Brazosport Christian; Hayley Broussard, Columbia; Brynlee Auer, Danbury; and Torrijah Goins, Brazosport.
Honorable mention: Brooklyn Smith, Caylee Berg, Kennedy O'Leary, Sydney Moseley and LeeAndra Foston, Angleton; Deja El-Amin and Lizet Jimenez, Brazosport; Brooklyn Sheffield, Brazosport Christian; Sophia Saenz and Kendall Smith, Angleton Christian; Tori Hillis and Celeste Edling, Brazoswood; Frankie Vrazel, Leiz Jaeden Kuck and Emma Farish, Danbury; Riley Vincent and Taylor Bonner-Williams; Iowa Colony; and Shaylee Robinson and Caydance Lobdell, Sweeny.
