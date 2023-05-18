CLUTE
Fans cheering in the stands, the frantic yelling from coaches harping on their kids to get the play right, the sound of shoulder pads crashing into each other — for one spring night, high school football was back.
The Bucs took to Slade Field on Thursday night for the program’s annual spring football game. While the 2022-23 school year is not over, fans got a small glimpse of what the Bucs will look like as they try to “flip the script” as their rally cry after the Bucs “burned the boats” and vanquished a decade-long playoff drought last year.
“It was good to get out here with the fans in the stands and have everyone around to get a taste of the football season,” Brazoswood coach Joe Dale Cary said. “It was exciting for our kids to put a uniform on and get out in front of mom and dad and some of their friends.”
The team featured the beginning of a quarterback race between Angleton transfers Reagan Cade and Kelan Pullen, running back Jose Trevino looked fresh coming off a newcomer of the year accolade last year in District 24-6A and other young players stepped up in new roles.
Cade was the quarterback of the No. 1 offense all night, followed by Pullen leading the second team.
After going three-and-out on the Bucs’ opening possession of the night, Cade opened the second series with his first completion to Trevino for a 9-yard gain.
Cade later hit Anthony Trevino on third down to get a key first down at the goal line, and the drive was capped by one of three Jose Trevino touchdowns.
Pullen converted on third down on his first drive, but the possession stalled when Braxton Welch batted his pass down on third down. Pullen eventually got into the end zone when he connected with Anthony Trevino for a long catch-and-run touchdown on the second-to-last-play of the night. In the next play, similar to a two-point try, Pullen was intercepted.
Both quarterbacks threw at least one interception on the night but showed flashes of running the offense effectively.
“They both bring a different skill set to the table and different strengths to the field,” Cary said. “… They enjoy being around each other, and they push each other, so that’s been good. I don’t think we are ready to name a starter right now, but we’ll go through the summer, get into August, practice, have a scrimmage and see how it goes from there. Hopefully by Game 1, we have a guy.”
Jose Trevino picked up where he left off a season ago with three touchdowns Thursday evening, including a 40-yard scamper.
“Midseason form is a good phrase for him,” Cary said. “I think he is super confident after playing 11 games last year. Last spring, it was about figuring some things out, but he’s got it figured out now, and he knows he can play with the big guys.
“Love that guy, and we’re excited for a good season.”
While Cary believes the linebacker corps is Brazoswood’s strength on defense — the group of Welch, Caleb Warren, Mason Donovan and Ethan Gaston, among others, certainly brought the pressure — cornerback Caleb Jefferson also had a solid night. He broke up a Cade pass in the red zone and recorded an interception.
“Caleb is such a good athlete, and he’s got great instincts at corner,” Cary said. “He does a good job of running the routes with them. Route recognition, breaking on the ball and doing things like that, he’s got a knack for it.
“Caleb has had a great spring, and he had a great night tonight and excited to see what he can do this fall.”
