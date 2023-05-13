Angleton’s Harlee Fonville, left, stands on the podium after earning a silver medal in the discus Friday at the UIL Class 5A State Track and Field Championship meet in Austin. Fonville threw a personal best 148 feet, 8 inches.
Angleton’s Harlee Fonville made the most of her first trip to the UIL Class 5A State Track and Field meet.
The Ladycat discus thrower took silver in the event Friday with a personal-best toss of 148 feet, 8 inches in her second varsity season. Fonville’s previous personal best was 141-5 set in the Area 17-18 Championship meet April 19.
The junior dominated the discus, winning all but two meets this season. Fonville entered the state meet seeded fifth, while Midlothian junior Madeleine Fey led the pack with a toss of 182-04. She won the event with a toss of 175-8.
Another Angleton discus thrower placed at the state meet.
Junior Micah Johnson finished sixth with a toss of 158 feet, 1 inch.
Johnson won the Region 3 meet with a toss of 166 feet. His personal best is 168 feet, 6 inches, a school record he set at the area meet, and he had won the discus four times this season. His 168-6 mark topped Christian Catney’s 2017 distance of 168-2.
Senior Myalek Woods concluded his high school career with a seventh-place finish in the long jump. His distance was 22 feet, 1 1/2 inches on his fifth attempt.
The four-varsity longer jump won the regional long jump title with a leap of 23 feet, 2 1/2 inches, just shy of his personal best of 23 feet, 3 inches.
Woods had won every meet this season but two, including the last three, to help get him to Austin. He entered the state meet seeded third.
