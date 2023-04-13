ANGLETON — From an early age, Majestic Ford knew he wanted to play college basketball, and even an injury in his senior season couldn’t shake his confidence.
The Angleton senior celebrated with friends, family and teammates Wednesday in signing his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Dallas Christian College.
“I have known Majestic for about four and a half years, and when I talked to him, one of the things he decided at a very young age was he wanted to play at the next level,” Angleton basketball coach Thomas Josey said. “When you say that, it’s easy to say, but it’s hard to commit, and I can tell you right now that he committed in full force. He trained every chance he could get, extra work in the gym and in his junior year, I told him, ‘Man, you need to take a break.’ But he had something on his mind, and that’s how you get to that goal.
“To see him be successful, which I knew he would be because of the kind of kid he is, this means a lot and I know he is going to take advantage of it.”
Ford chose DCC because of its proximity to Angleton and how the school felt like home. Aside from receiving an offer from DCC, Ford also garnered interest from the University of Albany and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana, but by the time Rose-Hulman offered, Ford had already committed to Dallas.
“As a kid, I always went to church with my mom, and they have chapels in the gym, so I felt right at home when I went,” Ford said.
A four-year varsity letterman, Ford was a first-team all-District 24-5A selection his junior season. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals and was a 48 percent free-throw shooter his sophomore year.
Injury cut short a promising senior season in the first game of the second round of district play against Friendswood. However, he still averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals to be named a second-team honoree.
“It was like the first three minutes of the game. I went for a layup and came down on my ankle wrong, and I tore some ligaments in it,” Ford said.
The season-ending injury gave Ford a new perspective as a leader on the bench instead of the floor.
“I contributed as much as I could with recording games and basically coaching the sidelines, too,” he said. “It helped me take on a role of directing my teammates but not in a disrespectful way, and I think that will translate over to college.”
Ford played in 108 games in his high school career and averaged 7.5 points, 1.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
The Crusaders, a Division II program, went 9-16 overall and 4-1 in Southwest Region. They are a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
The men’s and women’s programs are searching for a new coach. Interim head coach John Franklin announced his resignation Tuesday, and assistant coach JaQuan Casey is the only other coach listed in the men’s basketball program. Todd Kelly was named the men’s basketball coach in July 2022.
The coaching changes didn’t deter Ford, however.
“I know at the beginning of the season, we play big Division I schools, like A&M and Sam Houston, and then we go back to D-II for the rest of the season,” Ford said. “But I think the big D-I schools prepare us for our conference.”
Ford will study business management.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.