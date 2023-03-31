BAY CITY
Today’s Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinal girls soccer game is full of history and storylines and the moment can’t get more intense than this.
Former district opponents Bay City and Columbia — both champions of their respective districts — will face off at 6:30 p.m. at Bay City Memorial Stadium for the right to advance to the regional semifinal.
For the Ladycats (25-2), today’s game is another one in a journey to get over the proverbial hump of the regional competition and advance to the state tournament. For the Lady ’Necks (21-3), today’s game is possible because of the approach of a new coach to an established program who has struck the perfect chords between introducing new concepts yet not straying too far from what has made Columbia soccer successful from the beginning.
“She has brought us different drills and strategies to play my position. I made a combination of what coach (Brad) Harrington had taught me, and what coach (Caitlin) Riley has taught me, and I have put them all together so it was something I was comfortable with,” Columbia senior defenseman Genesis Kay said. “Both of their coaching styles have complimented how I have played.”
Columbia defeated Palacios, 2-0, in the first round of the playoffs and overcame its largest deficit of the season for a 5-4 victory over Robinson in the area round.
Entering the postseason, coach Caitlin Riley looked at the home district finale loss to Brazosport as a benefit in helping the girls refocus, face reality and reset in time for the playoffs.
“Brazosport was my last home game, and it was a little bit of a heartbreak, but I knew I didn’t want to feel that way again,” Kay said. “I didn’t want Robinson to be my last game, and I knew we were the better team.
“One thing in that game that we didn’t do against Brazosport was play with everything and play with all of our hearts. We gave everything we had, and we definitely showed what we could do.”
Adding foreign exchange student Maddie Haas from Germany has been a difference maker. The team’s leading scorer accounted for two goals and two assists — including her first goal coming with 40 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 3-2 — to help the Lady ’Necks outscore Robinson 3-1 in the second half.
“I also think that goal was the moment we felt like we had caught up again,” Haas said. “It was a moment we realized it was not over. We talked at halftime that we needed to wake up — this could be our last game, this could be my last game in the U.S., it could be the last game for the seniors. We started pushing each other in the second half, and I think that’s when we started scoring.”
While the team has relied on Haas’ talents, the German has appreciated her time at Columbia. Haas, who has played soccer since she was 6 years old in Germany, will be in the country until May 30, she said.
Regardless of how far the Lady ’Necks go, she is living her dream of playing girls soccer in the United States.
“When I first came, I didn’t know what to expect playing soccer here. That was a big thing for me to play soccer in the U.S. because girls soccer is big here. I’ve been playing on a boys team there (Germany) because we don’t have a whole lot of girls soccer,” she said. “The first day I tried out for the team, everyone was so nice to me and ever since, I have been having so much fun. I’ve never had so much fun. It’s nice being a part of this team. We play well as a team, and I think that is why we have made it to the third round.”
In the way are the Ladycats.
Bay City has outscored opponents 17-0 in the first two rounds of the playoffs — a 9-0 win over Iowa Colony in bidistrict play and an 8-0 victory over La Vega on Monday.
Bay City has adjusted to a new district after ruling District 24-4A with the likes of Columbia, Brazosport, Needville and Sweeny for the last couple of years.
With the addition of Iowa Colony, districts shuffled, forcing Bay City to join Wharton and El Campo in a newly-constructed district, Ladycats coach Darin Dabelgott said.
“Knowing that these other teams were not as experienced in the playoffs, we set up a super hard non-district schedule,” he said. “We played a lot of 6As, and a lot of them are still going in the playoffs, so it was quality teams we were playing.”
Both Bay City’s losses came out of those challenging tournaments, including the Willis Tournament, a 6A showcase, and against Salado in its self-titled tournament Jan. 19. Since then, the Ladycats have won 19 games in a row.
“They had two girls who were really good last year, so this year they are rebuilding, but other than those two, they bring everybody back,” Dabelgott said. “I have been watching them on MaxPreps and following them all year, and they are doing good.”
The Ladycats’ strength throughout their win streak has been their defense, and today’s matchup will feature strength vs. strength — Columbia’s offense pitted against Bay City’s defense.
Bay City runs a 4-3-3 defense to complement its possession offense. The team shut out the district this season and has surrendered two goals since its last loss. In District 24-4A action last season, Bay City only allowed two goals.
“Experience,” Dabelgott said when asked what makes his defense successful. “I’ve got two center backs back there who have been there the last two to three years; one has been there for four. And our junior class has been solid. As soon as we lose the ball, we play defense, and you don’t see our goalie a whole lot on film.
“But we are coming at you after we lose it, get it right back and try to maintain possession.”
Ladycats have not been challenged much in their inexperienced and restructured district. However, the playoffs have helped prepare them for what they hope is a potential rematch with Lumberton — the team who ousted Bay City last year in the regional championship game — where Bay City’s season has ended each of the last two years.
The winner of today’s game will play the winner between Lumberton and Hardin-Jefferson in the semifinal round next week.
“Last year, we played a team in the semis that beat us up, so we weren’t at full strength when we played Lumberton. This year is a little different, we would get Lumberton first, and we would get them fresh, but you still have to beat Lumberton,” Dabelgott said. “That’s tough, and it could go either way.
“... It’s going to be a challenge.”
Kay knows a lot about Bay City, having faced the Ladycats plenty of times when they were a district foe. She knows what her team is up against, but she also knows she doesn’t want her career to end.
“They are a great team, and they were great last year and the year before,” Kay said. “But every great team has their weaknesses, so hopefully, we can find them and use them to our advantage.
“I think we definitely proved ourselves. I want to go farther, and I want to go farther than we have ever gone before.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.