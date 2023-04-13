Freeport Intermediate School eighth-grader Taryn Poole started playing soccer when he was little, but he didn’t have enough interest in the sport.
Already taller than most eighth-graders, Poole found passion in going head-to-head with other kids in the trenches on the gridiron, and he hopes to do something with that passion when he’s older.
“I told my dad I wanted to play football, but she (his mother) didn’t want me to play when I was younger because she didn’t want me to get hurt,” Poole said. “Then she let me try it, and I love it. It’s fun, and I get to hit people without getting in trouble.”
He’ll get his first opportunity to put his passion to the test this summer.
Poole was among thousands of student-athletes nationally nominated for the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl, a football all-star game for middle school players. Only a few hundred are chosen to play in the game each year, and he earned his shot.
“He has been getting more serious about playing football, so I was scrolling on Facebook to check out camps for him that he could be a part of this summer, and I came across that and nominated him,” said Taryn’s father, Trey Poole.
Players can be nominated by anybody at dreamfuturestars.com. Trey nominated his son and sent videos to the Dream Sports Group committee. Those nominations are vetted through the committee, and the top middle school athletes are invited to play in the all-star game and participate in a full weekend of developmental activities and performances on a nationwide platform. The showcase allows middle-schoolers to learn from former NFL players, and collegiate and high school coaches, a news release from Dream Sports Group stated.
The games are played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana; and AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Taryn will play July 15-17 in Arlington.
“The kids will have chances to get sponsorships, and when they start going to college, they’ll start getting paid by whoever the company is that sponsored him,” said Taryn’s mother, Lizz Smith.
Taryn plays both ways at Freeport Intermediate School, but he believes he is better on the defensive line, and it’s the position he will play at the All-American Bowl.
“The athletes that were selected have exemplified great leadership skills on and off the field and have stood out as leading performers in each position,” Shannon Riley, committee leader and CEO of Dream Sports Group, said in a news release. “We believe that these are the next stars of the game, and we want to recognize them for their outstanding achievements and help them get to the next level.
“Taryn has a high motor. In each play, he gets after the quarterback. He has a lot of moves and beats the blocks by an offensive lineman. We are excited to see him display his talents in Arlington.”
The Dream Sports Group receives more than 10,000 nominations, and Taryn is one of 360 student-athletes nationwide to be selected.
“It means a lot because there are a lot of people who are trying to play in it,” he said.
There will be two games, the seventh vs. eighth-grade game and the fifth vs. sixth-grade game.
“I’m excited, and I think it is going to be fun. I’ll be meeting plenty of new people,” Taryn said.
Poole began playing soccer, then transitioned to baseball and eventually football. Football is his main sport, but he still plays baseball.
Taryn was also on the Lake Jackson Bucs football team that won the Super Bowl in back-to-back years as a member of the defensive line.
“From where he started to where he is now, he still has a ways to go, but he is a lot better, and he has a lot of potential,” Trey said. “He is on track to go where he wants to go if that is still what he wants by the time he graduates.”
Smith’s husband, Christopher, her parents and sister plan to attend the game, and Trey and Taryn’s stepmother, Sawyer Medina, will be going, as well as other family members.
“Football is the first sport I have seen him have a lot of passion for as soon as he stepped on the field,” Trey said. “The team I put him on, the head coach, he was working for me, and he told me about his team. It was a pretty hardcore team to play for around this area. To see him make the team was a plus because, for a minute, it didn’t look like he would because he was going out there getting run over like most new kids to a team.
“But he stuck with it, and he ended up doing all right.”
The Dream All-American Game is sponsored by Recruit Nation and Dream Scouting Network. Players receive premium uniforms and gear, have the chance to learn from higher-level coaches, establish their recruiting foundation and have an experience of a lifetime, the release states.
