FREEPORT
Fabian Arredondo has an opportunity to turn a dream into reality.
The 20-year-old Freeport native and top-ranked amateur boxer in the country is looking to fight professionally after winning his national championship belt earlier this month.
“Working this hard as a little kid, I never thought I would make it this far in boxing,” Fabian Arredondo said. “I have always loved it, but I never thought I would still be doing it, become a national champion and hopefully become a pro soon.
“It was the goal, but I never thought I would get there.”
After taking a month off following summer competitions, Arredondo began working toward competing at the USA Boxing National Championships beginning Dec. 5 in Lubbock. Arredondo also hoped to showcase his skills to help him go pro next year, his father and trainer LJ Arredondo said.
“We were looking for this one to be our last tournament,” LJ Arredondo said. “This year was about getting to nationals, winning national tournaments and turning pro with those wins on our resume when we step to a promoter. That was the whole plan, and we used that as a motivator to train harder and fix everything we needed.”
That training included fighting against national and world champions and high-ranked fighters in USA Boxing who were getting ready to compete in the same tournament, LJ Arredondo said.
Fabian Arredondo began the national championships quest with a unanimous decision win over Daben Figueroa from Akron, Ohio, in the quarterfinal round. He then earned split decision victories against Cleveland, Ohio’s Abel Mason in the semifinal round and Mike Gaudreau of Fall River, Massachusetts, to claim the title at 119 pounds.
“He started a little slow. The first round was slow, but the second, he was hot and did everything he needed to do,” LJ Arredondo said. “The second one was against a well-known fighter. He is a part of a famous family in boxing, the Mason brothers. Two of them are already pros, and three are amateurs. He was a slick southpaw, and we knew from the fight before that pressure would beat this guy.”
“We had to pressure and box against him, and that’s what beat him. It was a clear-cut win. In the last fight, he (Gaudreau) came out tough, but we had more ability than him.”
The title meant a lot to Fabian Arredondo, who had seen his hard work pay off since he began boxing at 7 years old.
“He has been training all of his life, ever since he was a kid,” LJ Arredondo said. “He started going to these national tournaments in 2018. That year was the Olympic trials, so all the guys and girls on the Olympic team were there, and he got to see that going on.
“These blue belts are for the elite, the 18 and up. So when you get one of these, it means a lot, and you accomplished something huge in boxing.”
With a national title under his belt, Fabian Arredondo turns his attention to the pro circuit. He will put in for his license and get his name out to boxing promoters around the nation. LJ Arredondo is hopeful his son’s experience and achievements will be enough to get him a deal with someone.
“We are going to want to build up his record first,” he said. “The hardest part is getting a deal.”
The Arredondos do not want to start from the bottom, LJ Arredondo said, because they would have to sell their own tickets to pay an opponent and anything left is paid to yourself, he said. Winning national tournaments is the resume booster the Arredondos can bring to a promoter.
“You get a contract, then it will be like, ‘You find me an opponent, we’ll agree to it, pay me, and then we’ll show up,” LJ Arredondo said. “There are promoters in Houston; they are all over. Boxing is a dirty game, so you want to go with people who already have experience and already have fighters.
“I like Top Rank, Golden Boy, (Floyd) Mayweather and Matchroom; those are the big guys.”
This year alone, Fabian Arredondo has put together an impressive resume.
Arredondo won the Texas Golden Gloves in March at 125 pounds and fought in a national qualifier in the National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas. Arredondo fought in the South Texas Amateur Boxing Association vs. Houston-area boxers in the Gulf Boxing Association competition and earned the most outstanding fighter for the tournament.
In August, he fought in the Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, Oklahoma, losing to highly ranked Ricardo Gonzalez in his final match.
“He did everything he was supposed to do to try and win the fight, and he should have won the fight unanimously, but they gave it to the other kid on a split decision,” LJ Arredondo said. “What it did was make us come back into the gym and train harder, work on his hand speed, defense and footwork to make it better the next time we step into the ring.”
The World Boxing Council in Mexico and people from the Houston area have contacted the Arredondos.
“We are going to be pretty cautious and not jump on the first deal,” LJ Arredondo said.
When Fabian Arredondo was 16 or 17 years old, he had an idea that he had what it took to be professional based on how he was winning tournaments and gaining recognition. That’s also around the age he began fighting with experienced boxers and world champions, LJ Arredondo said.
“For most of them, the goal is to go pro, become a world champ and to make money,” LJ Arredondo said. “It is important for us to win the world championships, but the money is what we want. It’s a business, the whole reason we are doing it. Like anybody else with a job, they are there to make money — this is to get us somewhere, get us out from having to live paycheck to paycheck, feed the family and put it back into the community.
“We want to build something here in Freeport or Brazoria County and give back to the kids.”
