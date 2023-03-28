Editor’s note: This story first appeared at thefacts.com.
As long as Columbia senior Reagan Gibson executed all his lifts Friday at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships, nobody would keep him from earning a second gold medal.
That proved to be the case.
The Roughneck did what he needed to do, the very statement he made leading up to the meet and the rest took care of itself with a top poundage of 1,885 pounds, a career-best, Friday in the Division 2 state meet at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
“It’s been a true blessing coaching Reagan Gibson this year,” Columbia powerlifting coach Willis Johnson said. “He’s the type of kid every coach dreams of.”
Gibson finished 65 more than second-place state lifter Mark Pena of Robstown by lifting 115 pounds more than his seeded mark of 1,770, which was the top poundage entering the state meet in the super heavyweight class. Pena broke the state bench press mark with a 600-pound lift in the category.
Gibson’s 1,885 total from Friday was 75 pounds more than the total weight he lifted at last year’s state meet that got him his first gold medal.
His breakdown included 785 in the squat, 500 bench press and a deadlift of 600.
Not only does Gibson end his career with two state gold medals, but he also owns the Division 2-Region 4 squat record of 820 pounds, breaking Columbia graduate Jordan Barrett’s 2007 mark of 815 at the March 9 meet.
“This season is a reminder that life is about the journey and the memories that were created along the way,” Johnson said. “We will definitely enjoy the moments of winning two state championships, but the journey to reach this point is something we will never forget.
“He deserves all the praise for accomplishing his goals, and I thank God he allowed me to take part in this journey. Huge thanks to all the coaches, teachers, athletes and, most importantly, Reagan’s family for making this possible.”
Danbury’s Kroschel places 16th: Danbury 220-pound lifter Max Kroschel finished 16th in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division 3 State Championships on Friday in Abilene.
The senior lifted 1,405 pounds, 45 pounds under his seeded poundage of 1,450. He lifted 520 in squat, 380 in bench press and 515 in deadlift.
Kroschel finished third in the regional meet but advanced to state because he reached the qualifying total of 1,450. The top two lifters in each weight class and those with a qualifying total move on to Abilene.
Kroschel was on a Panthers powerlifting team that sent five lifters to the Division 3-Region 4 meet March 10.
