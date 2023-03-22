WEST COLUMBIA
Reagan Gibson has been here before and has one more chance to make the most of it.
The defending state powerlifting champion seeks his second and final gold medal Friday in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships.
Nonetheless, Gibson is conscious about getting too big of a head.
“I try not to expect too much coming because of overconfidence, so it’s been about coming in and doing what I have to do lifting weights,” he said.
Gibson enters the Division 3 state meet at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene seeded atop the super heavyweight class with 1,770 pounds, 90 pounds more than he lifted when he arrived in Abilene last year.
One mark he aspired to beginning last year — and broke this season — was the Division 3-Region 4 squat record, topping Columbia graduate Jordan Barrett’s 2007 mark of 815 with a lift of 820 at the March 9 meet.
The senior Roughneck won’t be pushing for any records at the state meet, he said. The closest category he could reach is in the squat, set by Laredo United South’s Rudy Flores, who lifted 900 pounds in 2015.
“Those numbers are ridiculous,” Gibson said. “I am very well-rounded when it comes to my lifting. Everybody in all those records, you’ll have one dude who squats 1,000 pounds, but he is only benching 500 and deadlifting about the same.”
Either way, Gibson is the favorite to repeat.
He has lifted 25 pounds more than second-seeded Oscar Martinez of Alvarado and 65 pounds more than any lifter in his weight class in the squat category. His breakdown includes his career-best 820 pounds in squat, career-tying 445 in bench and 505 in deadlift.
Gibson is comfortable bench-pressing, but his strength is squat.
“On bench, I am laid-back. I don’t even use my legs to push up,” he said.
Despite leading his weight class, Gibson is decompartmentalizing his thoughts, focusing on executing his lifts and leaving the “numbers game” up to Columbia powerlifting coach Willis Johnson.
“I’m showing up to lift the weights, and that’s all I’ve got to worry about,” Gibson said. “He (Johnson) takes all of the thinking out of the equation so that I can focus on my lifts.”
It’s a much different feeling than last year, when Gibson felt the nerves of lifting in Abilene.
“There were a lot of people there in a small area — all four divisions were there at once last year, so it was kind of hectic,” he said. “It was very nerve-wracking.”
Gibson entered last year’s state meet seeded third with 1,680 pounds. His breakdown included a 765-pound squat, bench-pressing 445 and a deadlift of 600. Gibson led all the lifters in his class by raising a hefty 1,810 total pounds, which is still a career high for the Roughneck.
“I was surprised to win because not everybody shows everything before state. If you know you are going to state, like the top-five guys don’t show their top numbers until regionals or at state,” Gibson said. “So we were kind of guessing, and we came in thinking, just place, and I ended up winning. I was definitely surprised, but I went in and hit my numbers, then we started throwing numbers up there in the third lift — why not?
“It was very surprising as a junior, especially.”
Life after Friday’s meet is up in the air for Gibson. The Roughneck played in the trenches for the Columbia football team, but he will not pursue the sport in college because of the head trauma and concussions associated with it.
“I have been a lineman since I was in elementary, that’s straight head-to-head my whole life, and I don’t know if my body can take it — that and I am on the shorter side — so I don’t think it is realistic for me to expect to go anywhere,” he said.
Gibson is talking to a coach at Sam Houston State University for powerlifting. Whether he pursues college competition, Gibson expects to continue powerlifting after high school, though he plans to take a break after the state meet and get his priorities straightened out.
“Whether I go to college or not, I don’t know. It depends because scholarships aren’t that big in powerlifting,” Gibson said. “They give out thousands of football scholarships every year across the nation, and they give half that, if that, in powerlifting.”
First, however, is winning a second gold medal in Abilene.
“Expectations were, at a minimum, hit my old stuff and try to get a little bit better, but I have always hoped to make it back and win,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.