Arnold Lopez, Joseph Pavlovsky, Andy Cavazos and Bruno Cavazos of Dooling Machine took first place in the afternoon flight’s low gross score at the 33rd annual Junior Achievement’s “Who’s Who” Golf Classic at The Wilderness Golf Course in Lake Jackson.
Mark Holian, Mike Sillavan, Mike Ceblesky and Roger Bowman of Gulf Coast Auto won the low net score during the afternoon flight of the 33rd annual Junior Achievement’s “Who’s Who” Golf Classic May 19 at The Wilderness Golf Course in Lake Jackson.
Innovative Cleaning Services, consisting of Andy Burdge, Justin Withey, Todd Penick and David Cuera, won the morning flight’s low gross score at the 33rd annual Junior Achievement’s “Who’s Who” Golf Classic May 19 at The Wilderness Golf Course.
Guest golfer Scott Daigle, Paul Perkins, Ryan Beeson and Troy Burge of Turner Industries won the morning flight’s low net score at the 33rd annual Junior Achievement’s “Who’s Who” Golf Classic May 19 at The Wilderness Golf Course in Lake Jackson.
Contributed photo
Contributed photo
Innovative Cleaning Services, consisting of Andy Burdge, Justin Withey, Todd Penick and David Cuera, won the morning flight’s low gross score at the 33rd annual Junior Achievement’s “Who’s Who” Golf Classic May 19 at The Wilderness Golf Course.
Contributed photo
Guest golfer Scott Daigle, Paul Perkins, Ryan Beeson and Troy Burge of Turner Industries won the morning flight’s low net score at the 33rd annual Junior Achievement’s “Who’s Who” Golf Classic May 19 at The Wilderness Golf Course in Lake Jackson.
