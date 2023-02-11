When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII, a triumvirate of former Kansas City Chiefs players from Brazoria County will watch, cheer, reminisce and pray with pride for a Chiefs’ victory.
This exclusive club consists of two generations of Chiefs, including Emmitt Thomas, Angleton Marshall High School, Bishop College; Elmo Wright, Sweeny George Washington Carver/Sweeny High School, University of Houston; and Tracy Simien, Sweeny High School, Texas Christian University.
Thomas and Wright crossed their Chiefs paths in the early ’70s, while Simien was a second-generation Chief who played for eight years in the ’90s.
It is also noteworthy that Wright and Simien are blood cousins, and Wright’s uncle, Thomas Wright, was Thomas’ principal at Angleton Marshall. Thomas also presented the Lamar Hunt AFC Championship trophy to the conference-winning Chiefs after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.
Thomas, Wright and Simien collectively have received the highest pinnacle of professional football honors — namely the Pro Football Hall of Fame, College Football Hall of Fame and College Athletics Hall of Fame, and numerous other prestigious awards on-and-off the-field athletically, professionally and educationally.
So, to all you zealous sports fans in the great Brazoria County of Texas, salute your Homegrown Chiefs for their athletic prowess and unparalleled NFL first-class “firsts” for the ages:
Thomas: Undrafted free agent who began his 13-year career with the Chiefs in 1966. The five-time pro bowler broke all the Chiefs’ interception records, including 58 interceptions for 937 yards and five returned for a touchdown. Ended career as the Chiefs’ defensive coach before being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Wright: Drafted in the first round, 16th overall, by the Chiefs in 1971. In his four seasons as the Chiefs wide receiver, he invented the famous, once maligned end-zone dance.
Simien: Undrafted in the NFL, drafted in the Canadian Football League. He signed as a free agent with the Chiefs in 1991 and spent seven seasons with Kansas City. First NFL player to wear the helmet camera in 1991.
Catherine Alexander is a professor in the English department at Houston Community College.
