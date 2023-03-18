Six local lifters ended their seasons, and one closed out her career Friday in the Class 4A Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
The meet broke up the 4A schools into Division 1 big schools and Division II small schools.
Brazosport was represented in the large school field, and competitors from Sweeny and Columbia were in the small school division.
Leading all local lifters was Columbia’s Honey Hart with a seventh-place total of 885 in the super heavyweight class. Hart was seeded 12th at 840, increasing her total by 45 pounds. She had a 20-pound gain in the deadlift to compensate for her 10-pound drop in the bench press. Her biggest gain was 35 pounds in the squat to 380.
Aubrey Martinez, the lone lifter in the Class 4A-Division I competition, finished 11th by lifting 710 pounds, 35 more than her seeded mark. She lifted 300 pounds on the deadlift, her strength coming into the state meet. Her 260 in squat was a season-best for the sophomore.
Martinez entered her first state meet tied for 13th in the 114-pound field with 675 pounds, 120 pounds more than when she entered last season’s regional meet. Martinez’s strength was in the deadlift at 290 pounds, a category she has gotten to 300 pounds this season.
Sweeny Berlynn McLaren finished her high school career with an 11th-place finish in the 198-pound weight of the Division II competition.
She lifted 730 pounds, 10 pounds more than her seeded total, which she gained in the bench press for a 145 total.
Columbia had four other lifters at the state meet.
In the 97-pound weight class, Madison Smith placed 12th with a 415 total, dropping 25 pounds from her seeded total.
At 123 pounds, Karmen Hanzik placed 16th with 670 pounds, a 55-pound gain for the Lady ’Neck sophomore. She increased her squat by 35 pounds and 35 on the bench press to balance out her 40-pound drop in the deadlift.
In the 220-pound class, Samantha Palacios placed 12th at 685, bumping her total by 25 pounds. A 15-pound increase in the squat to 260 accounted for most of her total gain, and she added 10 on the deadlift to finish with 300 in the category.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.