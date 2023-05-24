When she arrived at Weatherford College two years ago, Danbury graduate Amelia Hatthorn accomplished much with the Lady Panthers softball team.
However, her time as the starting pitcher for her two years with the junior college developed the District 24-3A pitcher of the year and most valuable player.
Now, she wants to take that development to a new level at Angelo State University. Hatthorn recently graduated from Weatherford College with an associate degree in general studies.
“When I first signed at Weatherford, I was hoping to achieve my associate degree, better my softball abilities and learn to understand what it means to be a student-athlete,” Hatthorn said. “I was going into Weatherford trying to be the best pitcher I could be for every game. I always made sure I wanted the ball no matter what, knowing that I achieved that was the best feeling in the world.”
In two seasons with the Coyotes, Hatthorn made 55 appearances with a 22-11 record, two saves, one complete game and a 2.92 career ERA in 247 innings pitched. Weatherford was successful in Hatthorn’s time with a combined 66-39 record and made two straight regional semifinal appearances, three straight overall.
“I would sum up my time at Weatherford as fun; being with the girls that I started with as a freshman created a bond that I will never forget,” Hatthorn said. “The atmosphere at Weatherford is something I will never forget. It felt like my home away from home at times. Leaving Weatherford was hard because I will miss my teammates and the team.”
Some of her accolades included second-team Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference selection, National Fastpitch Coaches Association all-American Scholar Athlete and ranked 58th in NJCAA for pitching. In her sophomore season, Hatthorn was named to the second-team all-conference.
“I developed so much as a player and a person, especially this past year. During the early spring season of my sophomore year, I was in a mental pitching slump, and without the help of my parents, coaches and teammates, I don’t think I would’ve gotten through it,” Hatthorn said.
Hatthorn pitched well enough to win games during the slump, Hatthorn said, but she didn’t feel like she was doing her job and noticed opponents were hitting off her more than usual.
“I could never figure out why, and at one point, I sat down with my coach, and she talked me through it,” she said. “She knew I was going to figure out what was going on because we knew it wasn’t my bullpens because I take them seriously, and I always put in the work I need to put in before the game.
“I always felt really good, but going into the game, I felt something change, but I couldn’t figure it out. Then eventually, I think I just stopped trusting myself and realized that if I can’t trust myself, how can I get the job done? I started having faith in myself again, and I eventually got my swag back, for lack of a better term.”
Hatthorn finished with a 14-4 record in her sophomore season, better than her freshman record of 8-7.
The rest of her numbers, however, were better her freshman year.
In 2022, she pitched 128 2/3 innings, allowed 114 hits, allowed 56 runs, 43 earned, walked 31 batters and struck out 95. This season, she pitched 118 1/3 innings, allowed 73 runs, 60 earned, walked 39 batters and struck out 80. Her home runs allowed went down her sophomore season from 14 to eight this year.
“The adjustments from freshman to sophomore year were huge. My freshman year, no one in my conference had seen me, so they didn’t know how to make any adjustments,” Hatthorn said. “That’s what made my ERA and strikeouts go up, and my overall record was better this year because we had a lot more offensive help than last year. Last year we would be in a lot of pitchers’ duels, and sometimes our offense just couldn’t come through.
“This year, I went in knowing it was my second year in this conference, and the girls on the other teams probably remembered me and maybe knew how to make a few adjustments and, if they did, props to them. But I still threw my game, which I always emphasized — throw your best game and keep hitters off balance. Your hitters can score the comfort runs so you can keep pitching relaxed but still have the mentality of anything can happen.”
Hatthorn will be a junior when she begins attending Angelo State, where she’ll be pursuing her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology as she strives to be an athletic trainer.
She chose Angelo State for similar reasons she chose Weatherford — the small-town feel with a competitive program under a coach who knows how to push his girls.
The Rambelles, a Division II school, are Lone Star Conference members. The team was 29-25 overall this season and 21-21 in conference play under the direction of Travis Scott.
“The conference Angelo is in is one of the toughest Division II conferences. I love the competition feeling, and I love competing all the time,” she said. “I’m hoping to go out there and be the best player, teammate and person I can be. I know it is a new challenge, but I am up for it, and I hope to increase my love for the game by finishing my last two years at Angelo and knowing I left it all on the field.”
