Haley Hughes and Taryn McDougal have been here before; now, they are bringing more friends.
The Brazoswood seniors are two of five lifters who have qualified for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships after placing in the top two or finishing with a qualifying total in Saturday’s Class 6A Region 4-Division 1 powerlifting meet at Alvin High School.
“When we first started, we had a little bit of confidence of how good we could be, and I felt like we were selling ourselves short at the very beginning at the first meet,” Brazoswood coach Trey Heckendorn said. “After that first meet, we had to fail to figure out how far we could go and capitalize on that.
“And we have. We have failed, learned from it and moved on.”
Hughes finished runner-up in the 148-pound class by lifting 910 total pounds. She also broke the regional record in the deadlift with 365 pounds. Her squat was 345, and her bench press was 200.
At 165 pounds, McDougal finished second with 870 total pounds, including a 340 squat, 200 bench and 330 deadlifts.
“She has looked at breaking records and pushing her limits to the highest they can go,” Heckendorn said. “Taryn is always looking to find a way to get better.
The THSWPA State Championships take place March 15 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
The other three lifters qualified for the state meet based on meeting the qualifying lift.
First-year lifter Macie Riley lifted 800 pounds in the 148 category, including a 335-pound squat, 150 bench and 315 deadlift.
“She has come out of nowhere, and she keeps pushing Haley Hughes every single day,” Heckendorn said. “They all help each other, and they are a tight-knit group. They love each other, compete with each other, and I think that part is what is really getting them.
“Everyone wants to make everyone else better.”
At 220 pounds, another first-year lifter, Ashlyn Yabarra, is going to state with a qualifying lift of 900 pounds, including 390 squat, 190 bench and 320 deadlift, and Damaris Medrano rounded out the qualifiers with a qualifying total of 985 pounds in the 259-pound class. She lifted squat at 420, bench-pressed 210 and had a deadlift of 355.
“Ashlyn Yabarra ended up putting up 60-plus pounds and punching her ticket to state with a third-place finish at region, which is astounding,” Heckendorn said. “Damaris Medrano, I can’t say enough good things about her. She came into the year selling herself short a little bit, pushing a little above 300 (in squat), and as the weeks went on, she ended up pushing 365 in the last meet and she came into this meet on Saturday squatting 420.
Other Brazoswood lifters at the regional meet included Jewels Mendeola at 97 pounds. She finished sixth at 450 pounds. Jazzlyn Mendeloa placed eighth in the 114 class, lifting 520 pounds, and Collette Johnson finished seventh at 259 pounds with 755.
“All of the girls performed their butts off, and I told them afterward that they showed what Brazoswood is all about,” Heckendorn said. “We might not be the most talented out there, we may not be the biggest out there or the biggest name out there, but we are going to fight tooth and nail to win.”
The Lady Bucs finished fourth with 18 points. Alvin won the meet with 62 points, followed by Dickinson with 34 and Conroe with 20.
Hughes placed 12th at last season’s state meet in her second year of lifting. Her total was 805 pounds. McDougal reached state in her first season lifting last year but bombed out in the deadlift to finish at 520 pounds.
“Everyone realizes it’s not about them; it is about the team,” Heckendorn said. “We might get some individual accolades here and there, but as a whole, it is about the team and us getting better and building the program.
“From last year to this year, it has been a tremendous change, and they have embraced it every step of the way.”
