On Wednesday, five Brazoswood Lady Bucs entered the Class 6A Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships.
Three left the Comerica Center in Frisco with a final poundage, and two placed in the top three in their respective weight classes.
Haley Hughes and Demaris Medrano each ended their high school careers by reaching their goals at the state meet. Hughes placed in her 148-pound weight class with a 935 total, and Medrano met expectations of lifting 1,000 total pounds with a 1,020 total to place third in the 259-pound class.
First-time lifter Macie Riley at 148 pounds moved up from her 18th-seeded spot to finish 12th with 820 pounds lifted.
Hughes was seeded sixth with 910 pounds lifted. She added 25 pounds Wednesday, adding most of her total in the deadlift with a 20-pound gain. She wanted to break the deadlift record of 405 pounds in the 148 class. La Joya Palmview’s Felissa Ponce de Leon set the record in 2017.
She fell short of that record but still increased her total to 385.
Hughes benefitted from Mansfield Legacy’s Crystal Hernandez, seeded third, and Alvin’s No. 5 seeded lifter Isabela Recendez both bombing out. Prosper’s McKenna Seaman dropped 20 pounds from her 950-pound seeded total.
Medrano moved up two spots from her fifth-seeded total of 985. She added 35 pounds Wednesday, including a 15-pound increase in squat at 435, a 15-pound bump in bench at 225 and a 5-pound gain in deadlift to 360.
No. 2 seed Ashley Grande of Buda Johnson and Aja Bostic of Royse City both bombed out to open the door for Medrano.
Riley entered the state meet seeded tied for 18th but had room to move up in the standings.
The junior gained 20 pounds overall, with 15 pounds coming from her category of strength, the deadlift, with a personal-best 330-pound lift. She added 10 in the bench press to 160 and dropped five in the squat to 330.
In the 220-pound weight class, Ashlyn Ybarra was disqualified. The junior entered the state meet seeded 17th in the 220-pound weight class at 900 pounds lifted.
In the 165-pound class, Taryn McDougal bombed out in the squat. The senior was seeded eighth in the 165-pound class with 870 pounds.
