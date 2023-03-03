FREEPORT
While not every team can end the 73rd Gulf Coast Relays on top, they can have plenty of athletes finish strong in the early-season meet and use it as a springboard for the rest of the year.
While the Lady Bucs and the Wildcats garnered the most attention in the field events, others, such as Ladycat Harlee Fonville, left Hopper Field as a champion in two events.
Track saw fierce competition in the 100- and 200-meter relays between Brazosport’s Xavier Butler and Texas A&M signee Adan Lewis of Danbury. Butler entered Friday coming off wins in both events in last week’s Joe E. Rogers Blackcat Relays at Bay City High School, and Lewis was a state qualifier in the 100 and can fly in the 200 open.
TOP GIRLS FINISHERS
Brazoswood won the girls title with 143 points, followed by Brazosport with 75 and Angleton with 72. Danbury did not garner enough team points.
Brazosport did not have an individual winner Friday.
Still, the Lady Ships won the 400-meter relay with the quartet of Tr’Chelle Harkless, Ahmasia Brown, Amaya Waddy and Jaclyn Van Dyke with a season-best time of 49.95.
The same foursome won the 800-meter relay in 1:45.90, helping the Lady Ships stay ahead of the Ladycats in the final standings.
Other top-eight finishers included second place, Myzaya Taylor, 100-meter hurdles, 18.96; Brown, 200-meter dash, 25.68; third, Taty’Anna Sanders, triple jump, 26-11.0; fourth, Kyrah Bonner, 300-meter hurdles, 55.63; Megan Ferrell, 800-meter run, 2:37.68; Madison Davis, discus throw, 83-04; Harkless, 200-meter dash, 26.42; sixth, Torrijah Goins, shot put, 31-0; seventh, Ferrell, 1,600-meter run, season-best 6:08.66; Davis, shot put, 30-05; and eighth, Ferrell, 3,200-meter run, 14:23.44.
For the Ladycats, Fonville won the discus with a throw of 117 feet, 6 inches and the shot put at 34 feet, 8 inches.
Nadia Ewells was the champion in the 100-meter hurdles with a season-best 18.56, and Ambrielle Linscomb took the top spot in the 300 hurdles with her personal-best time of 51.58.
Other top-eight finishers included second place, Makenna Williams, 100-meter dash, personal-best 12.75; Alyssa Hudgins, discus, 117-06; Aryana Cruz, triple jump, personal-best 36-0; third, Mya Johnson, 100-meter dash, and 400-meter dash, 1:03.58 12.94; Cruz, long jump, personal-best, 16-02; Hudgins, shot put, 32-08; fourth, Linscomb, 100-meter hurdles, 19.45; Serenity Moore, shot put, 32-05; Cruz, Williams, Jayla Regan and Johnson, 400-meter relay, 54.51; fifth, Ewells, 200-meter hurdles, season-best 56.33; Samantha Clark, 3,200-meter run, personal-best 13:24.56; sixth, Jade Randolph, 800-meter dash, 2:44.32; Clarke, 1,600-meter run, personal-best 6:03.50; Moore, discus, 79-01; seventh, Williams 200-meter dash, 26.81; Cailee Bivins, 400-meter dash, 1:09.28; and eighth, Kei’Ori Grear, long jump, 13-10.50.
Top-eight finishers for Danbury included fifth place, Sadie Meeks, shot put, personal-best 31-04; seventh, Abby Guyer, 100-meter hurdles, 21.95; Emma Farish, Cheska Ang, Taylor Wilson and Jenna Jennings, 400-meter relay, 57.28; Charlee Allison, Farish, Jennings and Madysun Carrigan, 800-meter relay, 2:10.36; and eighth, Grace Miles, 100-meter hurdles, 22.25; Carsyn Brown, 300-meter hurdles, 1:01.54.
TOP BOYS FINISHERS
Angleton won the boys title with 116 points. Brazoswood took fourth with 49, Brazosport was seventh with 28 and Danbury placed ninth with 16.
For the Bucs, Diego Moya won the 1,600-meter run, holding off Texas City’s Amisadai Yanez to clinch the win in a personal-best 4:41.27.
The Bucs saw plenty of runners-up, including fellow distance runner Charles Patton’s 800-meter time of 2:01.59, a personal best for the senior. Moya took third with a personal best of 2:02.56.
Giovani Diaz led the team in the 2-mile run in 10:32.16 for third place, Kuhlman followed in fourth (10:33.45) and Jack Davies placed fifth (10:54.29).
Sherman Wade was a runner-up in the pole vault, reaching 9 feet. The junior was in his first week of practicing in the event since he was a freshman.
Other top-eight finishers for the Bucs included fourth place, Jackson DeAtley, discus throw, 117-05; Roy Ramirez, shot put, 41-05; sixth, Mason McFeeters, 1,600-meter run, 4:58.82; Julius Rodriguez, Christopher Smith, Caleb Warren and Jose Trevino, 800-meter relay, season-best 1:35.02; Patton, Nicholas Reinhardt, Wade and Rodriguez, 1,600-meter relay, 3:41.61; seventh, Smith, Warren, Trevino and Rene Scorza, 400-meter relay, season-best 44.73; and eighth, Davies, 1,600-meter run, 5:03.23.
Butler made a statement with his two wins in open runs.
The senior set a new personal record in the 100 open in 10.61 and the 200 in 21.65. He was also the anchor on the Ships’ 400-meter relay quartet featuring Clifton White, Toric Goins and Jerius Flannel White with a fourth-place time of 44.08.
Other top-eight finishers included seventh, Christian Scharrer, discus throw, personal-best 111-00; and eighth, Luis Uranga, discus, 110-11.
For Danbury, Lewis claimed third in the 100 open (10.89) and set a personal best in the 200 (22.67) for fourth place.
Another sprinter, senior Michael Goudy, had a personal best in the 400 dash (54.25) for fifth place.
Other finishers included fifth, Goudy, Lewis, Caleb Warner and Max McLeland, 400-meter relay, 44.25; seventh, Mason Ahart, triple jump; 35-09; and eighth, Jacob Spillers, triple jump, 34-00.
