CLUTE — Iowa Colony coach Brandi Justice didn’t earn a trophy or a plaque for her team’s seventh-place finish, but she does get the satisfaction of ending the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic on a positive note with District 26-4A play resuming Tuesday.
“I am very proud of our team,” Justice said. “We went 2-2 in a very good, competitive tournament, and I am glad we are going home on a win. We were hungry for some wins here after dropping three in a row, and now I’m excited to get back into district play and get some district wins under our belt.”
The Lady Pioneers (5-14) beat Brazosport, 55-20, Wednesday in the seventh/eighth-place game in the second gymnasium inside Brazoswood High School.
The Lady Pioneers lost to Victoria West, 50-37, to start Day 2 before rebounding against Brazosport.
Aiding the Lady Pioneers was that the Lady Exporters were missing key players Deja El-Amin and Torrijah Goins. Both sustained injuries in their 31-29 loss to Channelview on Wednesday afternoon.
Brazosport (2-16) finished 1-3 in the tournament. The Lady Exporters beat Galena Park, 56-30, in the opener and lost to Clear Lake, Channelview and Iowa Colony.
“These games showed us a side of ourselves that, as a coaching staff, we’ve known was there, but for some of our girls, they weren’t sure, especially the girls who don’t get big minutes. Those girls played big minutes, and they stepped up,” Brazosport coach LaShaye Thompson said. “They played hard and with a lot of heart, so it gives me a lot of hope to know that I can call on everybody on my bench to get into the game and get it done.”
Iowa Colony took advantage of Brazosport’s predicament and raced to an 8-0 lead and 13-1 advantage after one quarter of play.
Kyrah Bonner filled in for the injured players, nailing a 3-pointer 35 seconds into the second quarter to draw within 14-3. However, the sophomore’s trey was the last point for the Lady Exporters over the next 5:43.
The Lady Pioneers did not score much, but the defense forced Brazosport to commit 11 turnovers and shoot 0-of-5 from the floor. Zia Willett played a part in Iowa Colony’s defense, including taking a couple of charges.
“Z is solid on defense. She is our only sophomore, and she is our leader,” Justice said. “I am proud of how she has played throughout this tournament.”
Charlize Lagard knocked down a 3-pointer, and Janyha Johnson connected from downtown in the third quarter. Johnson also converted in the paint on a pass from Payton Watson to help Iowa Colony push its lead to 21-7 by halftime.
“Charlize was the only kid who had not scored the entire tournament, and it was good to see her come out of her shell today,” Justice said. “She knocked down two 3-pointers for us, and she put in some solid defense.”
Justice wanted her team to slow its pace and run its offense to open the second half — they did the opposite when Bailey Jackson and Watson connected from downtown on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to 27-7 one minute into the second half.
Aaliyah Rogers grabbed her own rebound and put it back in for two, and the freshman post deposited two foul shots to extend the Iowa Colony lead to 31-7 with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter.
The Lady Pioneers ended the stanza with a 10-4 advantage to take a 41-11 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jordan Smith paced Brazosport with six points, and Amaya Waddy followed with five.
Watson led the Lady Pioneers with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists, followed by Johnson with 11 points and five boards and six points Lagard.
Watson has the makings to become a top scorer for the Lady Pioneers, though she missed many transition layups throughout the four games of the tournament. Regardless, Justice will be looking for her to be a scorer when district play resumes.
“She puts herself in position to make shots because she runs the floor extremely well,” the coach said. “And she is one of our dogs. She is a solid defender. She is everywhere, getting steals, rebounds and fastbreak points. She is a dog.”
CHANNELVIEW 31, BRAZOSPORT 29
The Lady Exporters nearly completed a comeback without El-Amin and Goins in the early afternoon loss to Channelview.
Brazosport trailed as much as 27-13 with 4:48 left in the third quarter, and the Lady Ships outscored the Lady Falcons 12-0 to pull within two entering the fourth quarter.
“That’s that fight we’ve been talking about,” Thompson said. “Three of our four coaches graduated from here, and we preach to them all of the time to have Lady Exporter pride, and our girls showed that in the Channelview game.”
Diamond Lewis got the run going with an offensive rebound and bucket, followed by a putback by El-Amin to pull within 10 with 3:05 left in the third.
El-Amin made a foul shot, and Lewis scored baskets on two of the next three possessions to close the deficit to 27-22 with 37 seconds left. Waddy’s pass to Bonner ended in a 3-pointer to make it a 27-25 entering the fourth.
Brazosport took its first lead since the opening minutes of the game when the bank was open for Waddy from atop the 3-point circle with 4:47 remaining.
“Amaya is going to be something,” Thompson said. “I think today, she surprised herself on defense, especially in the Channelview game. She has always been an offensive player, and defense is new for her, but I’ve told her that her defense is good.”
The Lady Falcons did not record a field goal until the 2:39 mark by Ariah Amos to regain the lead. A foul shot by Dynasty Bookman gave Channelview a 30-28 edge with 2:23 to go.
The Lady Exporters’ only point down the stretch was a Bonner free throw.
Lewis led Brazosport with 12 points, 10 coming in the third quarter. Bonner contributed four points, and Waddy finished with three.
“Jordan Smith, Diamond Lewis and Kyrah Bonner played big for us,” Thompson said.
Brazosport will play Friday at Van Vleck before hosting Stafford to resume District 26-4A play Tuesday. Iowa Colony will play La Marque on Tuesday and host the Lady Ships on Friday.
