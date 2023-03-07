IOWA COLONY
Brad Harrington has done it before.
The soccer coach has built a team from the ground up and turned it into a contender in his days at Columbia, and the same thing is happening in his first season at Iowa Colony.
On Monday, the Lady Pioneers needed a win against District 21-4A foe Stafford to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they rose to the occasion.
Goals by Veronica Roman and Valeria Sanchez complimented a shutdown Iowa Colony defense in Monday’s 2-0 victory at Iowa Colony High School.
“Just knowing what needs to get done and what little things need to happen for us to be in this spot — we have faced a little bit of adversity, and they have fought through it and fought through it,” Harrington said. “We told them they had to take care of business tonight, and they did a great job doing it.”
The win gives the Lady Pioneers (4-7-1, 9-11-1) 13 points in the district standings, while Stafford (3-5-2, 6-6-2) has 11. The Lady Pioneers’ regular season finale was Monday, so they must wait until the Lady Spartans play Columbia on Saturday.
Iowa Colony will need a Columbia win or tie against Stafford to stay ahead of the Lady Spartans and clinch a berth as the No. 4 seed in the final standings.
However, none of that would have been possible without Monday’s must-win, and the game was not too big for a Lady Pioneers team made up of freshmen and sophomores — many of who had never played soccer before.
“They were nervous, and I just told them, ‘Win or lose, we are going to be all right,’’’ Harrington said. “‘It is still soccer. They have 11 people on the field, and we have 11. Just play and have fun.’”
The Lady Pioneers had fun attacking Stafford’s defense all night, and at the forefront of the Iowa Colony attack were Roman, Sanchez and Violet Wilkinson.
Roman had a lot of touches in the first half, and Wilkinson controlled the wing position to keep the pressure on Stafford’s defense by funneling the ball back to the middle.
“Violet is coming along,” Harrington said. “She was a JV kid at Alvin, and her biggest thing right now is confidence. Once she starts getting it, and she starts believing in herself as much as she can, she is going to be dangerous.”
With the edge solidified, it opened the door for Roman to attack early and often.
She shot a pass up the middle to Keira Quinteros in the 11th minute, but the sophomore, who had gotten past her defender, went too far and was called offside.
Iowa Colony had about seven straight minutes of offensive threats in the middle of the first half, with Roman and Sanchez leading the charge. Still, the Lady Pioneers needed one more player to push up front to complete the threat.
The Lady Pioneers finally broke through when Sanchez took the ball from her defensive midfield position and dribbled it up the sideline. She beat two Stafford defenders before getting a shot off, but the ball banged against the post. However, it bounced back into play and found an open Roman atop the goal box as she rifled the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead with 10:36 left in the half.
“She (Roman) has been one of the biggest ones who have grown all year. She has been put in different positions, and she is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Harrington said. “She has come a long way coming from Alvin moving from a JV defender to this year being put in different spots and she has been killing it.”
Seeing Sanchez gain possession in the defensive backfield and race the ball up the field was a common sight Monday night. Her presence in the defensive half of the field gave the Lady Pioneers speed and athleticism the Stafford offense did not have an answer against.
“The couple of games that we haven’t had her, the results have not quite been in our favor, but she makes a difference just giving confidence to the other girls,” Harrington said.
Sanchez put the game away in the second half when she gained possession and side-stepped defender after defender for about 40 yards before she was one-on-one with Stafford goalkeeper Kylie Ortiz. Sanchez then buried the ball into the net with 21:08 remaining in the game.
“She kind of plays everywhere for us at times,” Harrington said. “She reads the game well, and she played back a little bit tonight because she just played in the Florida Showcase, so she played three tough games over the last couple of days, and she was feeling it tonight.
“But she brought it and gave it all she had.”
Iowa Colony’s defense took care of the rest.
Bridgette Betancourt played sweeper for the Lady Pioneers and did not let Stafford’s Gianira Garcia take the game over. Goalkeeper Audrey Harriman also did a nice job of stymying any Lady Spartan attack that got inside the goal box.
The Lady Pioneers got into a position to make the playoffs in their inaugural season thanks to key wins down the stretch, mainly a 3-1 victory Feb. 20 against Sweeny that swung the door wide open for a run at the playoffs.
Now, they wait.
“We talked about it once the break hit that there were key games we needed to win to have a chance,” Harrington said. “And there were a couple of games that had we squeaked one out, we might have been able to fight for third, but at the end of the day, hey, a first-year program, lots of inexperience, we only had one girl who ever played soccer before and a handful who have never played soccer at all.
“It’s been a lot of progress.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.