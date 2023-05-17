Angleton senior Reagan James signed his national letter of intent to continue his baseball career with Alvin Community College. Accompanying James was, from left, Jared Wells, Expos baseball; Mikey Williams, Double Diamond Training; Brian Lostracco, Angleton head baseball coach; Clayton Stewart, Angleton baseball assistant coach; and Bryan Frazier Expos baseball.
ANGLETON — Reagan James won’t have to go far to continue playing baseball.
The Wildcat senior recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Alvin Community College.
“I chose Alvin because of the coaches, and they are allowing me to play the positions I want to,” he said. “The coaches are knowledgeable about the game, and I felt like they could help me become the best version of myself as a player on and off the field.”
Other schools besides Alvin were interested in James, but he felt the Dolphins best fit him.
“Plus, they could help further my career the most,” he said. “I don’t know if I am going to stay a year or both years, but I do plan on going to a D-I university after my time at Alvin.”
Alvin ended its season May 5 with a 29-24 record and 19-16 in Region XIV play. Jason Schreiber is the program’s head coach.
In his career with Angleton, James played 82 games and was a .339 hitter with a .424 on-base percentage. He drove in 51 runs and scored 35 times. He had his most productive season in his senior year with a .392 average, 31 hits, 10 RBIs and an on-base of .422.
As a pitcher, he had a career 1.89 ERA in 34 appearances with an 11-4 record and four saves. He struck out 214 batters and walked 59 over 144 2/3 innings. Opponents had an average of .204 against James, including .140 this season.
James had a 0.43 ERA on the mound this season in 12 appearances with a 3-0 record and three saves. He allowed seven runs, three earned, and struck out 67 over 48 1/3 innings.
Alvin will allow James to play both ways. When he is not pitching, James said he will play third base.
James, who also played golf for the Wildcats, ended his baseball career as a first-team all-district selection in his junior season and a second-teamer in his sophomore year. All-district accolades have not been released for this season.
“Overall, I had a really solid career at Angleton,” he said. “I was a three-year starter and our No. 1 pitcher for two years. The biggest thing I will take away from playing at Angleton is the bond I created with the younger kids on the team. My goal as an upperclassman was to be a role model for the underclassman, and being that allowed me to create friendships with kids who I may not have ever talked to.
James plans to major in business and minor in kinesiology.
