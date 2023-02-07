CLUTE — Two Brazoswood football players will continue their football playing careers, but they also strive for a bigger goal — making a difference in the world.
Senior linebacker Ronnie Jones and senior defensive end Jeremiah Musquiz made it official Monday. Jones signed with Howard Payne University, and Musquiz will head north on Highway 288 to play for North American University in Houston.
“We are excited for these young men to not only play football but go to college, get an education, a degree and continue their football playing careers,” Brazoswood head football coach Joe Dale Cary said.
North American is a newer National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program, joining last summer. The football team’s first season was in the fall of 2020 under head coach Kenneth Apande.
The coaching staff at both schools drew Musquiz and Jones to their decisions. They also fielded interest from many schools out of state, they said.
Musquiz is looking to go to North American for two years then elevate to a bigger school to get his criminal justice degree so he can work in law enforcement.
“My grandpa was a cop, and it has always interested me,” he said. “I want to chase criminals down.”
The senior played defensive end last season, the only year he started for the Bucs when the position lost three seniors to graduation the year before. He started three games, recording eight tackles, four for a loss.
“It’s great to finally experience what a playoff team is like,” Musquiz said. “I had doubts that we were going to make it, but we kept working, kept grinding and kept believing, and when coach Cary came, he believed in the team. He was great.”
Jones was a two-year starter for the Bucs, finishing his career as the team’s inside linebacker and a little time at safety in his senior season.
Jones finished his career with 86 tackles, 47 solo, seven for a loss and five sacks. He was an honorable mention All-District 24-6A selection in 2022 and an Academic All-State second-teamer.
At Howard Payne, Jones will move inside, which allows him to be the quarterback of the defense.
“For the most part, you are in charge when it comes to getting the play calls,” he said. “It’s just more responsibilities.”
Jones also can get a degree in education at Howard Payne. He hopes to be a football coach and mentor players like the Brazoswood coaches have mentored him, especially Cary’s staff that helped lead the program to its first postseason appearance in 10 years.
“Since freshman year, that was the goal ,and all four years have been leading up to kicking that door in and making it happen,” Jones said.
Meanwhile, the 190-pounder will prepare for a berth in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament when Brazoswood competes in the Region 3 meet this weekend in Katy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.