FREEPORT — Football has been a part of Mark Kanipes’ life for more than a half-century. Now, the coach is looking to hang up his headset.
The Brazosport High School athletics director and head football coach announced his plans to retire to Brazosport ISD leadership Tuesday. He will finish the remainder of his contract, which concludes at the end of the school year, he said.
“I’ve been in football for quite a while. I told the kids yesterday I have been coaching, playing or being involved in football since 1971, starting out when I was in fifth grade,” Kanipes said. “I love the game, I love being around the kids, I love being a part of it and it has always been a part of my life. But there comes a point in your life when you hang up your cleats, and sometimes you get to make that decision, and most of the time, someone else gets to make that decision.
“It was just a good time for me to get out, and I’ll have an opportunity to do something different.”
In the meantime, Brazosport ISD will begin the process of finding Kanipes’ replacement. Brazosport ISD athletics director Jay Zeller will meet with Brazosport High School Principal Quinton Virgil and Assistant Superintendent Richard Yoes to review the candidate pool and create a strong group to bring in for interviews, Zeller said.
“Mark will remain in place and finish the year. He will still work hard with the other coaches during the offseason while we go through the process,” Zeller said. “Once we have a new coach named and in place, then he will step aside and be present as needed until his official retirement date.”
Kanipes compiled a 36-59 overall record in his nine seasons as a head coach at Santa Fe and Brazosport, and teams were 235-49 at his previous assistant coaching gigs. He was 21-24 in four seasons with the Exporters.
“Getting to work with these kids and the coaching staff — we stayed pretty much intact the whole time I was here,” Kanipes said. “The memories made, the friendships and the lifelong lessons we taught these kids, that’s probably the biggest thing. … Winning is great, everybody wants to win, but in the long term, it’s about the values we drill into them from the hard work and grind and being accountable.”
Kanipes, with his almost 40 years of coaching experience, is a disciple of former Brazosport ISD athletics director and La Marque football coach Alan Weddell, winning three state championships as an assistant coach for the Cougars.
Kanipes won a fourth state championship as the assistant head coach at Pearland High School. He also made coaching stops at La Porte, Aldine MacArthur, Plano West and East Central high schools.
He earned national recognition in 2018 as one of 32 Don Shula Coaching Award finalists, earning the Houston Texans’ nomination for the honor. Before coaching, Kanipes played football at Blinn Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University.
Kanipes’ head coaching tenure began by rebuilding a struggling Santa Fe program that had won just two games in the two seasons before his arrival in 2014. He posted consecutive 1-9 seasons in his first two campaigns, improved to three wins in 2016 and a 5-4 mark in 2017. The Indians went 5-6 in his final season with Santa Fe.
Kanipes became the 16th head football coach at Brazosport in 2019 and extended the program’s playoff appearance streak to six in his four seasons at the Freeport school. The Ships were 10-12 in district play and 3-4 in the playoffs with three Class 4A-D-I Area round appearances.
This year’s senior class left its mark in Kanipes’ final season with six football players signing to play college football this school year, highlighted by Randon Fontenette signing with Texas Christian University after decommitting from Utah.
“This was the first class I had from freshmen up, so this senior class is kind of special,” he said. “We got to see them grow from freshmen all the way to seniors. We had a great year with a great group of kids.”
Kanipes is the third head football coach to leave a Southern Brazoria County school during the 2022-23 school year. Brent Mascheck left Columbia in December and is the new athletics director/head football coach at Class 2A Flatonia. Clayton Odom resigned from Sweeny later that month to take a job as the assistant head football coach at Class 6A Katy Paetow.
