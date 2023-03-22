DANBURY
Max Kroschel believes he is the strongest lifter at Danbury High School, and he has put that strength to good use after joining the school’s powerlifting program as a junior.
Now, the senior’s strength has him up against the strongest kids in the state.
Kroschel will compete Friday in the Division 3 Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
Kroschel comes in tied for 15th in the 220-pound weight class with a 1,450 total. His breakdown includes a 520 squat, 405 in the bench press and 522 in the deadlift.
Jourdanton’s Danilo Lugo is the top lifter with 1,700 pounds.
“I just want to keep improving because I know I’m not gonna win, so I’ve just got to prove myself,” he said. “There are some strong guys.”
Kroschel finished third in the regional meet but advanced to state because he reached the qualifying total of 1,450. The top two lifters in each weight class and those with a qualifying total move on to Abilene.
“We had been working on that all year, and we knew that I was going to be in third, so I knew that I had to get that weight. It was pretty crazy,” he said.
However, the Panther has room to move up into the top 10 with 25 pounds separating nine lifters.
Kroschel is in his second year lifting, placing fourth place in last season’s regional meet. This season, he has added 85 pounds to his total, including 30 to his squat.
“I just try to improve every week and try my hardest to improve by about 5 or 10 pounds,” Kroschel said. “My total went up about 150 pounds from last year, and from the first meet this year, it went up about 80 pounds. It’s really about getting in here after school and working out as much as I can.”
The Panthers’ powerlifting team sent five lifters to the Division 3-Region 4 meet March 10, the most qualifiers on the boys side since at least 2015.
“After football season, we would all come here and work out,” he said. “I was the strongest kid in here, but I didn’t do it because I had baseball, but coach Chris Shipman kind of begged me to do it.”
A few lifters were close to punching their ticket to state.
Kolton Holt placed third in the 123-pound class with 905 pounds, 15 shy of the second-place state qualifier. Last season’s state lifter, Noah Almaraz, took fourth in the 132 class by lifting 1,045 pounds — 75 more than his regional total last year.
Camron Barmettler placed ninth in the 198 class with 1,175 pounds, and Donato Cortes finished eighth in the 220 class with 1,250 pounds.
Kroschel, a three-sport athlete in football, baseball and powerlifting, enjoys the individuality of powerlifting.
“It’s a team sport, but it’s about focusing on yourself. You have to push yourself, and you don’t have to worry about what everybody else is doing,” he said.
