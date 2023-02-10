CLUTE — Brazoswood came into Thursday’s District 24-6A game with wins in the last three games and had outscored teams 10-2 during that stretch.
Thursday night was a different story, but the Lady Bucs prevailed to force a draw at Slade Field.
Mallory Varga scored the equalizer with 1:22 remaining in regulation for a 1-1 draw against Clear Falls and the Lady Bucs still gained a point in the standings heading into a timely bye.
“I thought we came out fired up, played hard and had some opportunities and they had some, too,” Brazoswood coach Kim Blank said. “We played solid defense, played well in the back and all of that is great; we just need to finish.
“We were a little slow taking our shots. We were holding onto the ball a little too much, and when we had some opportunities to play the ball up, we took shots from too far out, so those are some adjustments we’ll need to make with the time off.”
Thursday’s game remained scoreless through the first 70 minutes, but a free kick by Clear Falls had a clear path to the B’wood goal. The ball short-hopped on Brazoswood goalkeeper Allie Habeck, getting by the senior with 8:49 left in the game.
“That was a breakdown in communication,” Blank said. “That shouldn’t have happened. My keeper was still setting up a wall, and we practiced and talked about these things. We should have had a player in front of the ball, so they can’t quickly go in and do that.
“Those are some things we definitely can’t get so involved in the game that we forget about the little things we have to do, and that cost us a goal.”
The Lady Bucs attacked after that goal, recording four shots and two on goal, with the last coming from Varga, who received the ball from Olivia Arauz.
Varga shot the ball in front of the goal from 10 yards out, and the ball trickled from under the Falls’ keeper.
“I am so proud of the girls for fighting back with just a couple of minutes left, and I think that says something about the team, and we have done that twice with just seconds left,” Blank said. “I thought we fought hard to tie it up.
“They are playing with tenacity and heart.”
Brazoswood was inches from scoring the game’s first goal on a free kick.
Alicia Chi passed her shot off to Julia Whitlow, who lasered the ball to the goal and off the bottom of the crossbar, but the ball just missed going over the goal line.
“I thought that was in,” Blank said. “It was a great set piece from us. We have worked on that, and I’m glad it worked. It was a great shot on goal.”
After suffering a district-opening loss to Clear Creek, the Lady Bucs ripped off three straight wins to move into third in the standings, and the tie will hold the Lady Knights off from leapfrogging the Lady Bucs.
“Tonight, there were definitely things we needed to go back, look at and address, and that’s good. We’ll have time to do that now,” Blank said. “We’ll also give them some time to rest. Everybody in our district is tough. … it’s a constant, physical battle, and I think having a week off is a positive.”
Brazoswood turns its attention to a late first-round district bye next week before finishing the first half at district-leading Lake.
Round 2 of district play is Feb. 21 at Clear Creek.
