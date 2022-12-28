CLUTE — The Brazoswood Lady Bucs’ first game of the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic didn’t go as planned.
Despite a slow start, the Lady Bucs pulled within two of Victoria West with 6:24 left to play in the first half, but the Lady Warriors outscored B’wood 14-5 during the rest of the half and 44-35 the rest of the game for a 53-42 tournament-opening loss for the Lady Bucs on Tuesday.
Brazoswood (3-13) opened the game with a 4-0 lead on buckets by Reagan Blank and Jayla Blackmon but did not record another point for the rest of the quarter as Victoria West scored the game’s next nine points to lead 9-4 after the first eight minutes of play.
A Blank putback and a free throw by Blackmon 1:36 into the second quarter closed the deficit to 9-7. However, the Lady Warriors got jump shots from Courtney Lacy and Charlye Scott to fall, and Victoria West eventually pushed the lead to 18-9, followed by two field goals with 3:32 left.
A Blank pass to Peytyn Harley broke Victoria West’s 9-0 run. Aaliyah Rollerson deposited two points in transition, and Greenlea Hunt knocked down a free throw as the Lady Bucs trailed 23-12 at the half. Brazoswood closed the gap to eight, 23-15, with 6:37 left in the third quarter following a Rollerson 3-pointer. The team stayed within 10 points before being outscored 8-3 in the final 2:21.
Kyrianna Lewis’ jumper pulled the Lady Bucs to 30-21. However, Victoria West’s Bethany Artiaga made both ends of a one-and-one, Sydney Simpson connected for a bucket and Lacy made back-to-back field goals to give the Lady Warriors a 34-28 lead after three quarters.
Buckets by Lewis and Harley put the gap to 41-31 with 5:52 remaining in regulation for the Lady Bucs, but Victoria West outscored the host team 12-1 to salt the game away.
Blank and Lewis led the Lady Bucs with nine points each, followed by eight from Rollerson and six from Harley.
BAYTOWN STERLING 51, BRAZOSWOOD 50
The Lady Bucs dropped to 0-2 on the tournament’s first day after falling to Baytown Sterling, 51-50, in the nightcap.
Blank led the way for the Lady Bucs with 16 points, followed by 13 from Harley and seven from Lewis. Rollerson contributed six points.
Brazoswood will move to Brazosport High School today to take on Terry at 9 a.m. today in the second gym.
